Yaron Rosenblum and his brother Oren started out with a pretty big idea: to shake up the concept of workspaces. They wanted to create more than an office, facilitating an environment that offers people the freedom to work in their own way, with a design that reflects their style, and promotes collaboration. From this vision, Canvas Offices was born. They've crafted dynamic workspaces that cater to the unique needs of every business, big or small. The brothers didn't just build a brand - they built a movement focused on flexibility, innovation, and empowering businesses.

Success in business, as Rosenblum has discovered, is rooted in passion and purpose - two forces that have driven his entrepreneurial journey from the start. His fascination with creating personalised spaces began in his teenage years, growing up in the Israeli countryside alongside his architect mother. It was here that Rosenblum first transformed an ordinary structure into something extraordinary - turning a simple chicken coop into a recording studio. This marked the beginning of a lifelong passion for reimagining everyday spaces, showcasing his unique ability to see potential where others might not.

"When I was 15, we had a derelict chicken coop outside of our house. I was a musician and my mum helped me transform it into a recording studio."

The experience left an indelible mark on Rosenblum, shaping an understanding of the transformative power of personalised spaces. "That was the place I started to play music, and I would continue to create there until I left home at 21," he recalls. But the space meant more than just a spot to jam; it became a part of him. "What I created there stayed with me — when you design a space that is bespoke to your needs, you unlock so much potential and beauty," the entrepreneur reveals. His mother's collaboration in creating this tailored environment sparked a realisation that would eventually lead to the founding of Canvas Offices "I've done exactly the same thing on a larger scale. I've got more than 2000 people under our rooftops," he says.

However, Rosenblum's path from playing music to property management was hardly a straight line; rather, it unfolded through a series of serendipitous events that eventually led him to realise his passion for creating personalised spaces could be scaled up. At 27 he moved to the UK and established a music production house, where the transformation began. He recalls one pivotal moment:

"I had a small, empty room, and one day, someone came to reception looking for a new space. Their vocal coach had been kicked out of their previous office for making too much noise, and they needed somewhere to go. I brought in my builders, I built exactly what they needed, and they loved it. They stayed there for more than 10 years."

This experience marked a turning point for him, revealing the potential for his approach to extend beyond the music industry. "With my ability, knowledge and love for creating safe spaces for people to create, Canvas Offices was born." Citing "a massive passion for personalisation" and "truly understanding what people need in their space and giving it to them" as differentiators in the market, the company sets itself apart from competitors. "That really makes us different from the cookie cutter approach. A lot of our competitors provide a glass box with desks and chairs, and we don't do that."

Rosenblum opens up about the challenges of building Canvas Offices from scratch, pointing out the tough challenges of bootstrapping, the balancing act of wearing multiple hats, and the importance of staying focused on the bigger picture. He also emphasises how crucial it is to be passionate, adaptable, and to keep the company's culture strong and centre as you grow.

Starting a business from scratch is never an easy feat, but for Yaron, it was the catalyst for his entrepreneurial journey. "We started with very little," he reflects, recounting the early days when he and his brother took on every role to grow their company, one building at a time. "It was very meaningful, very purposeful... it made us very happy," he adds, speaking to the satisfaction of creating something from the ground up.

Despite the initial excitement, Yaron quickly learned one of the hardest lessons in entrepreneurship: scaling is tough, especially when bootstrapping. "It's very hard to scale fast bootstrapping," he admits, acknowledging the challenges of growing a business without external funding. "If you want to scale faster, you need to understand the mechanisms... especially the financial side of things." Yaron emphasises that without the right knowledge, growth can be slower, and businesses often face roadblocks. Yet, he remains a strong advocate for bootstrapping, considering it essential to his growth. "I would not change it, because that was probably what made me who I am today."

As Yaron's business grew, so did his understanding of what it takes to scale. One key realisation was the balance between being a generalist and a specialist. "When you're starting a business, you are a super generalist," Yaron says, highlighting how he and his brother had to learn every part of the business themselves due to financial constraints. "But the needs and the support specialists can give you at scale is so important." For Yaron, finding the right balance between broad skills and specialised expertise has been crucial to long-term success.

Building a team that shares in the vision is another vital ingredient. Despite the challenges, he views creating a strong, unified team as one of his greatest achievements, and he sees his employees as partners. "We decided to do an EMI scheme, essentially giving shares in the business and options in the business to the employees." he says, underscoring the importance of nurturing a cohesive company culture. "We truly see our employees as partners," he explains, further stressing the value of mutual investment in the company's future.

Reflecting on the early years of the business, Yaron wishes he had taken a step back from the day to day and focused more on strategy, acknowledging that that is "easier said than done.". The allure of solving immediate problems often pulls entrepreneurs into the weeds of daily tasks, but Yaron now believes that strategic thinking is just as vital for growth. "You need to find these quiet spaces to macro out and see the bigger picture," he advises, acknowledging how easy it is to get caught up in the urgency of everyday operations.

When asked what advice he would give to a new entrepreneur, Yaron offers a few key insights. "You have to find something you're passionate about," he stresses, pointing to the deep satisfaction that comes from working on something meaningful. "If you're not really, really passionate about what you're doing... you're going to end up struggling." Passion, he argues, is what fuels entrepreneurs through the tough times. He also highlights the importance of sharing that passion with others, whether they're employees, clients, or business partners. "You need to be able to sell... articulate your passion to the people around you," Yaron says, noting that alignment with those around you is essential for success.

As for his own journey, the entrepreneur credits his gut instinct for driving many of his decisions. "When you calculate things, sometimes they tell you different answers... we do have this gut that we follow," he explains, suggesting that sometimes the data doesn't capture the full picture. This instinctive drive is something that sets successful entrepreneurs apart, according to Yaron. "You have to have [the guts]... it's just what sets you apart," he says.

Looking ahead, Rosenblum reflects on the importance of balancing agility with focus in the ever-changing landscape of entrepreneurship. "You need to always stay tuned to what's happening and be agile... but don't lose your focus," he cautions, noting the challenge of adapting to rapid changes without compromising the core vision of the business. In the fast-paced world of 2025 and beyond, Yaron believes that maintaining this balance will be essential for success.

In a world where the future of work is still evolving, there has been a shift to flexible working, which is here to stay and a fixture of modern business. "It's about the importance of utilising time effectively, whether that be remote or in the office," he asserts, underlining the ongoing relevance of flexible working arrangements. However, he also cautioned that it's important to not lose that human element of connectivity and culture. "Energy is the one thing that, if you are detached and in different spaces, it's very hard to pass on." His concern is rooted in the impact on younger employees who miss out on the opportunity to engage in face-to-face mentoring, which is crucial for long-term success. "If you're looking at the next 5, 10, 20 years, think about the generations of people that didn't have the opportunity to spend time with more senior colleagues who can mentor them for success."

As we look ahead to 2025, Rosenblum is focused on what will be crucial for entrepreneurs to thrive: a balance of focus and adaptability.

"The speed of change has never been this fast, and you need to be adaptable," he notes, but warns that agility alone is not enough. "Agility combined with focus is key. " He also advocates for what he likes to call the "Northern Star." (A clear and consistent guiding principle that aligns with the company's ultimate goals—primarily profits and revenue.)

"After all, the success of a business is measured by its financial performance, so aligning the entire organisation around this core focus can help ensure everyone is working toward the same objectives."

Finally, Rosenblum's biggest focus for the coming year is on self-care. "If I don't take care of myself, how can I be focused on supporting others?" he asks, acknowledging how easily entrepreneurs can neglect their own well-being while managing growing companies.

"Maintaining balance for my next year is important, taking care of myself and my wellbeing in order to be able to continue to support my employees and clients."

From bootstrapping to scaling, his journey underscores the importance of self-reflection, the power of partnership, and the need for balance in both personal and professional life.