Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

"There's a new space race in Europe."

That's what Phil Chambers believes in his role as CEO of Orbex, a UK-based private, low-cost orbital launch services company. Chambers, a software industry veteran with a distinguished 20-year career, first made an impact at Gumtree, a leading UK website, then played a key role at Qype, Europe's top local review site, which was acquired by Yelp. Most recently, he co-founded Peakon, an employee success platform that achieved industry leadership before being acquired by Workday for $700 million. Now, as the CEO at Orbex, Chambers is venturing into a completely different realm: aerospace. This new chapter not only marks a shift from software to space, but it also presents a unique opportunity to put the UK on the map in the aerospace industry.

"The thing that really excites me is the opportunity to build the UK's first ever vertical launch space rocket, and have a British majority-owned rocket launching from British soil to deliver British satellites," Chambers says. "We don't have a sovereign launch capability in the UK at the moment."

In the 1980s, the UK government chose not to join the Ariane program, a European space initiative led by the European Space Agency as well as the French national space agency, Centre National D'Études Spatiales, to develop a cost-effective satellite launch system. This decision redirected aerospace jobs predominantly to France and Germany, significantly shaping the industry's landscape in Europe.

Now, Chambers aims to change that trajectory. "Not only does the UK have a seat at the table, but we have the chance of becoming the European champion," he says.

AMBITION UNLEASHED

Today, Orbex is focused on the successful launch of its Prime rocket next summer, and it also intends to enter the European Launcher Challenge, a competition by the European Space Agency.

This competition offers substantial funding for developing a larger rocket. To secure this opportunity, Orbex engages with the UK Space Agency and the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology frequently, emphasising the critical role of government support in their plans.

"If we want the UK to be a leader in launching satellites, then we also need the UK government to support it," Chambers declares.

Across Europe, countries like France, Germany, and Spain have invested significantly in small launch vehicle programs—France with EUR400 million, Germany with over EUR100 million, and Spain with EUR45 million. In comparison, the UK government's investment has been relatively lower. However, Chambers remains optimistic saying that the ruling Labour party is developing a new industrial policy document that may address this disparity.

Related: Turning Failure into Fuel: Entrepreneurs Harnessing Setbacks for Growth

"I hope to see space as part of industrial policy," he says. "If you look at Labour's priorities around levelling up, around green growth, creating new jobs and new economic opportunities for the UK, we tick a lot of boxes there."

Orbex is leading the way with green credentials in Northern Scotland, and this is translating into significant job creation. Currently, the company employs over 200 people, with more than 150 of these positions based in Northern Scotland. As it continues to grow, it will create even more job opportunities.

"If we succeed in scaling up the manufacturing of Prime and larger vehicles, we anticipate creating nearly a thousand high-tech manufacturing jobs in the UK."

NEXT-GEN TECH

Orbex is developing the nearly zero-carbon rocket to address the environmental impact of space launches. Traditional kerosene rockets emit harmful black carbon soot and carbon dioxide, which are growing concerns as launches increase.

Orbex's innovative approach uses biopropane, a byproduct of biodiesel, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 96%, and eliminating black carbon altogether. It has also advanced with a fully carbon fibre rocket, and constructed the world's first cryogenic coaxial tank in Scotland. Additionally, Orbex is pioneering 3D-printed engines and managing all aspects of production and software development across the UK and Denmark.

Looking at the ecosystem at large, Chambers highlights that the recent rocket engine explosion in Shetland involving Rocket Factory Augsburg—a competitor of Orbex—underscores the inherent risks in aerospace development. Nevertheless, the entrepreneur remains hopeful about the industry's future, emphasizing the necessity for ongoing innovation and improvement.

"It's not uncommon for rocket programs to experience technical setbacks," Chambers says. "Elon Musk, for instance, needed four attempts to launch Rocket One. All companies launching in the UK, including Orbex, must undergo rigorous testing to prevent such incidents from recurring."

Maintaining momentum is essential for sustained growth and success, Chambers points out. If you cease pushing forward and enhancing your efforts, you risk falling behind. "Even SpaceX, despite achieving a remarkable level of reliability, recently faced an issue with a Falcon 9," he adds. "Although they've had over 100 successful launches, they encountered another problem."

Orbex is on the brink of an exciting new chapter, with its Prime rocket set to make its debut in 2025 from the Sutherland Spaceport in northern Scotland.

As the company continues to advance technical development, construct the spaceport, and navigate the licensing process, Chambers remains cautious about pinning down an exact date for its first launch of its small launch vehicle. However, all signs point to a promising launch on the horizon next year.

Orbex is also set to make significant strides with its launch vehicle capabilities, and the company is working on developing a larger vehicle designed to handle a wider array of missions. "This new vehicle will not only cater to low Earth orbit, but it will also be capable of reaching geostationary orbits, the Moon, Mars, and even interplanetary destinations, marking a substantial advancement in their technological offerings," he says.

In addition to the upcoming rocket launch, Orbex is also expanding its horizons by developing a diverse array of products to support these missions. This strategic diversification is set to unlock fresh opportunities across the space industry, positioning Orbex as a formidable force in the rapidly evolving space landscape.

THE TIME IS NOW

If Chambers had one piece of advice for aspiring entrepreneurs, it would be to get started as soon as possible.

Having never met an entrepreneur who regretted jumping in too early, especially when timing is so crucial, Chambers believes one should start ahead of their competition rather than wait.

Plus, Chambers says, talent is everything. With over 20 years of experience scaling businesses and navigating the complexities of growth, Chambers has uncovered valuable lessons about the dynamic interplay between core values, evolving operations, and the critical role of talent in achieving lasting success.

While a company's values and mission may remain constant, its operations and people evolve, and subsequently, he believes that getting the right people in place is crucial to success.

"It's about finding ways that the original founding team can succeed, but also bringing in new talent," he explains. "That's how you shortcut your way to success—that blend of the original creativity, enthusiasm, and dedication of the founding team, plus the experience in the hands of management."

The entrepreneur thinks that it's a bit of a myth to credit groundbreaking inventions to just one genius, like how we often think of Thomas Edison and the lightbulb. In reality, he says, similar ideas often pop up in different places at the same time—what really makes the difference is the team you have behind you.

Besides lacking talent, running out of money can also spell disaster for your company. Chambers points out that one sure way to deplete your funds is by hiring too many people too soon, before you've really nailed down the right product for the market. It's tempting to think your product is a perfect fit for small companies, but as you scale up to larger organisations, it might not meet their needs. By then, you might have already poured a lot of money into sales, which is a common trap many entrepreneurs fall into.

Another common pitfall Chambers encountered in his career was neglecting the core values of the company. He stresses the importance of clearly defining what it means to work at the organisation—not just with abstract terms, but by specifying the actual behaviours expected from everyone."At Peakon, we had a value called 'serious, not seriously,'" he says. "We wanted to be a serious company, we were building a serious product, but we were determined to also have fun at work. And that worked incredibly well."

At the end of the day, if you're thinking about starting your own venture, Chambers' advice is simple: don't wait for the perfect moment. Dive in now, and make things happen—as Chambers put it: "Start yesterday would be my advice."