Resolutions for Revolution

As 2025 unfolds, entrepreneurs are setting their sights on a year of change and innovation. From reshaping the future of work with versatile generalists to introducing groundbreaking personal change management models, entrepreneurs are ready to embrace transformation.

With rapid shifts in the global landscape, entrepreneurs must gear up to meet challenges head-on, from navigating the future of work to introducing innovative models of personal development. New Year's resolutions in 2025 are less about personal goals and more about how business leaders can transform industries, foster innovation, and adapt to the ever-changing world.

Dr. Mansoor Soomro, a leading researcher on the future of work at Teeside University, is already thinking about how organisations will evolve in the next decade. "In 2025, I'm reflecting on the value of generalists in organisations—those versatile contributors often overshadowed by a focus on specialists. After years of research, I'm eager to encourage more conversations about how generalists can drive innovation, adaptability, and collaboration in diverse teams," he says. His thoughts are a timely reminder that as industries evolve, so too must the workforce.

While specialists have long been revered for their deep expertise in a specific field, Soomro argues that generalists—those with a broad range of skills—will play an increasingly pivotal role. "Generalists have the kind of flexibility that is indispensable in a rapidly changing world. They are often the ones who can identify new opportunities, connect disparate ideas, and innovate in ways that specialists might overlook," Soomro explains.

In an age of disruption and accelerating technological advancements, the ability to think across disciplines will become even more crucial. Organisations, he believes, will need generalists who can navigate uncertainty and contribute to a wide range of projects, from strategic planning to creative solutions. The message for entrepreneurs is clear: the future of work will be about versatility, adaptability, and the ability to collaborate across various domains.

But with the business world evolving at breakneck speed, keeping up professionally isn't enough - personal growth has become just as essential. Grant Van Ulbrich, founder of Bedford based Scared So What Ltd., is on a mission to transform how people navigate personal change through his innovative change management model. "2025 is going to be a year full of change and transformation, and I am very excited to meet this head on," Van Ulbrich says. His main New Year's resolution is to introduce the world's first Personal Change Management (PCM) model into the master's level curriculum at a major UK university.

Van Ulbrich's ambitious plan is not just about creating a new business model—it's about shifting the way we think about personal growth. "Teaching students for the first time how they can manage personal change for themselves and others has the potential to transform generational thinking," he notes. The PCM model aims to help individuals take control of their personal change, equipping them with the tools to make informed decisions and create positive action-based outcomes.

In a world where stress, anxiety, and uncertainty are often tied to the constant pace of change, Van Ulbrich believes that empowering individuals with the skills to manage these transitions could alleviate much of the mental strain that comes with personal and professional transformation. He argues that it's time to rethink how we handle change. "People suffer from constant stress, anxiety, fear, worry, and frustration that personal change brings forward. Scared So What has the ability to help resolve much of that by putting the user in control over personal change," he says.

His resolution to bring PCM to university students marks the beginning of a broader mission to make personal change management a global phenomenon. "It's time to change how we manage change," he adds. The PCM model, if successful, could reshape how students, and eventually professionals, approach life's inevitable transitions. By addressing the emotional and psychological aspects of change, Van Ulrich's model offers a holistic approach to personal development.

For entrepreneurs, the ability to adapt to change isn't just a theoretical concept—it's a daily necessity. Navigating the complexities of business ownership can often feel overwhelming, especially when faced with rapid technological advancements, shifting market trends, and unpredictable global events. Yet, as Van Ulbrich's model demonstrates, personal resilience and adaptability are just as vital as professional skill.

In 2025, it will be those entrepreneurs who can embrace change and lead with innovation who will thrive. Dr. Soomro's reflections on the value of generalists point to a future where adaptability and cross-functional collaboration are paramount. By encouraging greater recognition of generalists in the workplace, Soomro advocates for a broader, more inclusive approach to workforce development—one that can drive both organisational success and individual growth.

Similarly, Van Ulbrich's focus on personal change management highlights the importance of mental agility and emotional resilience in the face of change. In a world where the personal and professional are increasingly interconnected, understanding how to manage both realms will be key to navigating 2025 and beyond.

Entrepreneurs are tasked with more than just financial growth—they will need to lead by example, embracing change, fostering innovation, and prioritising the well-being of their teams and themselves. For those who can adapt and grow, this year is full of opportunity.