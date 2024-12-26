Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The business world is undergoing a seismic shift. Sustainability is now at the centre of consumer expectations, investor priorities, and regulatory frameworks. For entrepreneurs, this is both an opportunity and a challenge: how do you build a business that is not only profitable but purpose-driven? Embedding sustainability into the fabric of your firm from day one isn't just the ethical choice — it's a strategic one from a business perspective. But making it work requires a commitment to innovation, transparency, and resilience.

One of the biggest mistakes businesses make is treating sustainability as an afterthought. Retrofitting sustainable practices into an existing business model is costly, complex, and often superficial. Instead, sustainability needs to be considered from the outset, woven into every aspect of your product or service, from materials and manufacturing to shipping and disposal.

At POTR, we designed our self-watering plant pots to be flat-packed. This simple design choice reduced the amount of material used and made shipping more efficient, slashing both costs and carbon emissions. Embedding sustainability into the design process isn't just about doing the right thing — it can lead to unexpected efficiencies and competitive advantages.

Consumer demand is one of the most powerful drivers of change. Five years ago, questions about carbon footprints and supply chains were rare. Today, they're central to purchasing decisions. People want to buy from businesses that align with their values, and they're increasingly willing to pay a premium for products and services that are genuinely sustainable. This shift isn't just about meeting expectations; it's about exceeding them.

Our customers value the transparency of our supply chain and the innovative ways we reduce waste. By involving them in our journey — whether it's sharing the story of our ocean pots made from reclaimed plastic or explaining the challenges of sourcing recycled materials — we've built trust and loyalty with our customers.

The traditional "take, make, waste" model of business is no longer viable. Entrepreneurs need to look to the circular economy, where products and materials are kept in use for as long as possible. Recycling is one part of this, but it's also about rethinking waste entirely. We use recycled polypropylene and cotton to make our products, tapping into materials that would otherwise end up in landfill. We've also learned to be resourceful. When minimum order quantities at recycling centres proved too high for us as a startup operating out of my bedroom, we found a manufacturing partner embedded in the recycling supply chain who could help us access the materials we needed. Barriers to adopting circular practices can seem daunting for startups, but persistence pays off. Partnering with like-minded suppliers, experimenting with reclaimed materials, and thinking creatively about what's already been made can yield immense value.

As sustainability becomes mainstream, so does skepticism. Consumers and investors are increasingly wary of "greenwashing," where businesses exaggerate or misrepresent their environmental credentials. The solution is radical transparency. Be honest about what you're doing well — and what you're still working on. We've never claimed to be perfect, but we are committed to improving. Sharing the reality of being a small business navigating the challenges of sustainability has only strengthened our credibility. This transparency extends to the entire supply chain. Entrepreneurs need to know where their materials come from, how they're processed, and what happens to them at the end of their life. If those answers aren't clear yet, finding them should be a priority.

Sustainability is a moving target. What's innovative today could be standard tomorrow, so businesses need to keep evolving. Larger companies are investing heavily in greening their operations, raising the bar for everyone else. Startups, however, have the advantage of agility. While big businesses often struggle to pivot quickly, smaller firms can experiment with new ideas, partnerships, and materials. We've embraced this mindset, turning challenges into opportunities for innovation.

Skeptics often frame sustainability as a cost, but the truth is that it can be a significant competitive advantage. From reducing overheads to opening new markets, the benefits of sustainable practices are tangible. Our flat-packed design doesn't just save on materials — it drastically reduces shipping costs. When we sent 4,000 pots to Japan, we needed just one pallet and emitted 13kg of CO₂. By comparison, traditional plant pots would have required two 40-foot containers and over two metric tonnes of CO₂. The cost difference alone — tens of thousands of pounds — was enough to convince retailers to place larger orders upfront. These kinds of efficiencies aren't unique to us. Businesses across sectors are discovering that sustainability often leads to smarter, leaner operations.

No business exists in isolation. Collaboration is essential to driving meaningful change, whether it's with suppliers, manufacturers, customers, or competitors. Being part of networks like STAC, Scale Up Scotland, and Scottish EDGE have been invaluable. These communities provide not just funding but also connections, mentorship, and shared expertise. For entrepreneurs, seeking out similar networks can be transformative, helping navigate the complexities of sustainability while scaling a business. You learn so much from others.

A drive toward sustainability isn't going away, otherwise we might not have a world left to build a business on. For entrepreneurs, this means moving beyond token gestures and embracing it as a fundamental part of how you operate. It's not always easy, but the rewards — for your business, your customers, and the planet — are worth it. The world doesn't need more businesses. It needs better ones.