For many entrepreneurs, the end of the year is a time of intense reflection. It's a chance to tally successes, confront challenges, and consider the road ahead.

For Hannah Haffield, founder and director of Birmingham based PR agency Make More Noise, 2024 has been a year of laser focus and hard decisions. Reflecting on her biggest lesson from the past year, Haffield is unequivocal. "I think the most important lesson my business has taught me this year is to always trust my gut instinct and to make decisions that will always drive the business forwards," she explains.

It's a lesson that crystallised for her during an ordinary summer moment: while listening to a podcast. "They used the analogy of a record-breaking rowing team who would make decisions solely based on what would make the boat go faster," she says. For Haffield, this simple framework proved revelatory.

"The importance of having a clear, laser focus really resonated with me," she says. "From hiring decisions and building the right team, through to implementing difficult but impactful strategic decisions to ensure continued business progression and growth." It's this focus that has shaped Make More Noise in 2024, guiding Haffield's decisions to build a stronger team, streamline operations, and lean into strategic challenges.

The holiday pause

As the holiday season approaches, Haffield's focus shifts to reflection and rest—an essential combination for any entrepreneur looking to stay in the game for the long haul.

"The Christmas period is one of the main holidays where everyone gets to enjoy some form of break," she says. "So, I honestly feel my best piece of advice is to utilise it to down tools and to gain headspace and clarity—both for the future direction of the business and for your own personal goals and objectives."

It's a rare opportunity to step back from the day-to-day grind of entrepreneurship. For Haffield, it's not just about rest but also about recalibration—aligning the business's trajectory with broader goals and rethinking strategies for the year ahead.

Making the boat go faster

Haffield's reference to the rowing team highlights the importance of clarity in decision-making. Whether it's hiring a new team member or pivoting a business strategy, every choice must contribute to moving the "boat" faster.

It's a philosophy that entrepreneurs of all stripes can apply. The end of the year, with its natural pause in activity, offers a perfect opportunity to reassess what's working, what isn't, and how to realign efforts.

For Haffield, this focus has been critical. "It's about making difficult but impactful decisions," she notes. These aren't always easy or obvious choices, but they're the ones that ensure a business is primed for continued growth and success.

The human element

While much of Haffield's advice is rooted in strategic thinking, she's equally attuned to the personal side of entrepreneurship. The holiday season, she argues, is also a time for goal-setting. "Downing tools" isn't just a business imperative—it's a personal one. Haffield points to the need for headspace not only for the company's future direction but also for personal ambitions. Entrepreneurs, she suggests, should use this time to reflect on what truly matters, both professionally and personally.

Takeaways for entrepreneurs

Haffield's insights offer a compelling roadmap for entrepreneurs as the year winds down:

Trust your instincts : Whether hiring a new employee or launching a new initiative, your gut often knows best. Haffield's experiences underscore the importance of intuition in decision-making.

: Whether hiring a new employee or launching a new initiative, your gut often knows best. Haffield's experiences underscore the importance of intuition in decision-making. Stay focused : The "make the boat go faster" analogy serves as a reminder to prioritise clarity and long-term vision over distractions or short-term gains.

: The "make the boat go faster" analogy serves as a reminder to prioritise clarity and long-term vision over distractions or short-term gains. Reflect and recalibrate : The holiday season is a rare moment of calm. Use it to reassess your strategies, redefine your goals, and prepare for the challenges ahead.

: The holiday season is a rare moment of calm. Use it to reassess your strategies, redefine your goals, and prepare for the challenges ahead. Don't neglect yourself: Personal clarity and well-being are as vital as business success. Entrepreneurs should ensure their own goals and health are part of their year-end reflections.

The Bigger Picture

Haffield's reflections are not just about running a successful business—they're about ensuring that the entrepreneur behind the operation is thriving too. Her advice is clear: to rest, recharge, and regain perspective.

In an era where burnout looms large, Haffield's approach feels refreshingly human. As the year comes to a close, her words serve as a timely reminder: entrepreneurial success isn't just about moving the boat faster—it's also about knowing when to pause.