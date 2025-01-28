You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The UK franchise sector contributes £19 billion to the UK economy annually, an 8% increase since 2018. However, despite the undisputed success of the sector, and the recently revealed fact that 60% of young people say they want to be their own boss by the age of 30, the message that franchising is a great place for a young person to fulfil their self-employment dreams, still isn't reaching the right ears.

The issue

The 2024 BFA's Franchise Journal, sponsored by NIC Services Group (now NIC Local), revealed that nearly half of all new franchisees in 2024 were aged 50+, compared to under 20% in 2018. With these figures in mind, what are UK franchisors doing to encourage young people to consider a career in franchising?

Leading by example – Amrit Dhaliwal

Amrit Dhaliwal, CEO of domiciliary home care franchise Walfinch, is living proof that franchising can offer successful careers for young people. Dhaliwal says: "I became a home care franchisee at the age of 26, in 2012. My friends thought I was crazy, but I could see the opportunities that home care offered, and I saw that a franchise was the best way into the market. I was young, energetic and motivated and soon I was winning best franchisee awards. Being young, I was new to the sector, and I could see ways to make care franchising better, for instance by using technology. Just a few years later, I set up my own home care franchise, Walfinch, in 2019. Unlike many home care franchisors, I don't just think young people can do this, I know they can, because I did it." With this excellent example set by himself, Dhaliwal described the steps he and his team are taking to get younger people thinking about a career in home care franchising.

Support from employee to franchisee

Dhaliwal explains: "We often have people who come to us firstly as carers, who end up becoming franchisees, so much of our work is focussed on facilitating that journey. We sponsor our carers to take care management and business qualifications, which helps them gain the skills they need to become successful and makes funders more likely to back them when they want to buy a franchise in the future. We also offer them experience in different roles within the organisation, so they can progress from carer to senior carer, coordinator, registered manager, senior management and business roles." Dhaliwal continued: "Finally, we reduce their franchise investment, according to their years of service with us. This gives us energetic young franchisees who understand our approach and are dedicated to ensuring our clients thrive." Additionally, Walfinch are reframing the care industry, with their new 'Wellness with Walfinch' and 'Time to Thrive' campaigns, focussing on the positive aspects of working with older people, which they hope will open the doors to more enquiries from younger people."

Presenting to schools

Franchising stalwart Anne Marie Martin, founder of didi dance, is equally passionate about the franchise industry. She is a regular speaker at her local secondary schools and the council start up business network, talking about franchising and the wide variety of opportunities available to those seeking a safer route to self-employment. She was also one of the very first UK franchise brands to fully embrace short form video via Facebook and TikTok; mediums she still uses today as part of her franchise recruitment, marketing and advertising campaigns. Martin said: "I am so passionate about helping young people explore business opportunities. I love franchising and want to help dispel the myths and misconceptions about it in the UK, so do as much as I can to let young people know about what franchising is and the options available to them." Martin is also the chair of EWIF (Encouraging Women into Franchising) for the South of England.

Flexible franchise models

Another franchise who are taking steps to address the issue of a lack of young people in the sector is didi rugby. Founded by CEO Vicky Macqueen, the franchise has created two main 'draws' for the younger audience, with flexibility at the heart of both.

Macqueen explains: "At didi rugby, we focus on making our franchise opportunity accessible and appealing to a younger audience, by offering a flexible franchise model, that can fit around existing commitments such as part-time work or family responsibilities. This approach enables younger people, especially parents and sports professionals, to start their franchise journey with us." She continued: "While we do not currently offer direct financial contributions toward franchise fees, we have developed flexible payment structures and affordable start-up costs, to lower barriers for new entrants."

Didi Rugby is also exploring opportunities to promote franchising through partnerships with colleges and universities and has already taken a step in the right direction: "We are currently working with Loughborough and Brooksby Melton Colleges, to offer students experience within our local franchises as coaches, and will also be using it to highlight the route to becoming a franchise business owner."

Vicky and her team are also addressing a lack of young people in the sector through various routes, including adjusting their marketing strategy, using Instagram to target a younger audience. She said: "Early results indicate a growing interest from younger individuals, particularly those in their early 30's."

Sector-wide effort

CEO of the BFA Pip Wilkins QFP said: "Whilst the industry is performing very well, the recent survey results have revealed that new franchisees are getting older, and everyone in the sector needs to do more to encourage younger people into franchising in 2025."

She continued: "As an association we are committed to lobbying government early this year to put franchising on the map in the UK and would ask all our members to 'do their bit', just as Walfinch, diddi dance and didi rugby are doing, letting the country know that franchising is a place for young people to build large businesses to fund their futures in a highly profitable and safe way."