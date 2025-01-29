Bolaji Sofoluwe MBE shares her insights on the rising potential of African markets, the sectors driving cross-border trade, and the importance of cultural intelligence in international business. Discover her expert strategies for UK companies looking to expand globally.

Bolaji Sofoluwe MBE, co-founder and managing director of Colchester based ETK Group , discusses the future of international trade and the booming opportunities for UK businesses in emerging markets, especially across Africa. With her extensive experience facilitating over £1 billion in trade, Sofoluwe outlines the key sectors, strategies, and cultural insights crucial for successful global expansion.

In your experience, which emerging markets hold the most promise for UK-based companies looking to expand globally, and what factors make them particularly ripe for growth right now?

African markets are among the most dynamic and promising opportunities for UK-based businesses seeking global expansion. The continent's demographic dividend, with over 60% of its population under 25, combined with urbanisation and digital connectivity, creates a fertile environment for growth. From my work facilitating over £1 billion in trade and investment across 34 African countries, I've seen firsthand how markets like Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya offer distinct opportunities.

For example, we facilitated a market entry for a 100-year-old UK juice concentrate company into Nigeria, leveraging frameworks such as Total Addressable Market (TAM) and Serviceable Obtainable Market (SOM) to identify high-demand segments. Through targeted research and strategic connections with local buyers, the company successfully established retail relationships and unlocked a new revenue stream. This project not only benefitted the client but also enhanced Nigeria's beverage industry by introducing high-quality products and fostering innovation.

Countries like Benin Republic are transforming into logistics hubs, with the Port of Cotonou serving as a gateway to 100 million consumers. Meanwhile, Ethiopia and Zambia are attracting foreign investments due to economic reforms and improved governance. These developments, combined with the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), make Africa a compelling destination for UK businesses seeking sustainable growth. For businesses considering Africa, success lies in aligning with local priorities. By engaging with initiatives like the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and promoting local partnerships, companies can build resilience, gain trust, and contribute to the continent's economic evolution.

Which sectors do you believe offer the greatest opportunities for cross-border trade, and how should businesses position themselves to take advantage of these shifts in the global market?

Cross-border trade is increasingly being driven by industries that align with global priorities, such as sustainability, technology, and inclusive economic growth. From my experience leading ETK Group, sectors like healthcare technology, renewable energy, agritech, and fintech consistently demonstrate the greatest opportunities.

For example, the health tech sector is growing rapidly across Africa, where there is a high demand for innovative solutions to bridge healthcare gaps. One of our most impactful projects involved facilitating the entry of a UK diagnostic technology company into East Africa, enabling thousands of patients to access affordable healthcare. Renewable energy is another booming sector, with countries like Kenya and South Africa heavily investing in clean energy projects. Collaborating with local governments and development organisations is essential for UK businesses to make a meaningful impact while ensuring compliance with local ESG priorities. Agritech, particularly precision farming and supply chain optimisation, holds significant promise for UK companies to address food security issues across the continent. Fintech also continues to thrive, with companies addressing the needs of Africa's unbanked population and repositioning payment systems.

To succeed, businesses must position themselves as strategic partners rather than external players. This requires embedding sustainability, leveraging local expertise, and aligning solutions with the specific needs of the target markets.

Cross-border partnerships can often be fraught with complications. What are the most critical pitfalls that entrepreneurs should avoid when entering international collaborations, and how can they better navigate these challenges?

Cross-border partnerships are essential for navigating new markets, but they come with their own set of challenges. From my experience, one of the most critical pitfalls is neglecting due diligence. A partnership built without a thorough understanding of a potential partner's values, capabilities, and reputation can lead to financial and operational risks.

Another common mistake is underestimating cultural differences. For example, In one project, we encountered varying interpretations of customs regulations in Nigeria, leading to delays in clearing goods. We mitigated this by leveraging our relationships with local regulatory authorities, ensuring a smoother process for future shipments. Cultural differences are another challenge. Businesses entering markets like South Africa must understand Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) regulations to secure government contracts. Similarly, in Algeria, food companies must comply with halal certification requirements to achieve market acceptance.

At ETK Group, we've continually mitigated these risks by helping businesses establish clear agreements that define roles, responsibilities, and shared goals, forming partnerships with local firms, adapting product offerings to cultural nuances, and investing in community initiatives to build goodwill. Ultimately, successful partnerships are founded on mutual respect, shared vision, and a long-term commitment to growth.

For startup businesses with potentially more limited resources, what are the most effective ways to tap into international trade opportunities?

For startups, entering international markets might seem daunting, but by leveraging strategic partnerships, it's achievable even with limited resources. In many instances, we've enabled startup clients to benefit from our partnership with the Department for Business and Trade (DBT), which provided access to networks, funding opportunities, and critical market insights. Participating in trade delegations and using platforms like online marketplaces allowed the client to connect with buyers while keeping costs manageable. I've seen startups thrive by participating in trade delegations and exhibitions, where they can showcase their products and build relationships directly with potential partners.

Startups should also focus on incremental expansion, targeting specific markets where they can establish a strong foothold before scaling further. Employing market readiness frameworks to help prioritise markets and allocate resources effectively. Collaboration is another powerful tool. Forming alliances with local businesses in the target market can provide startups with on-the-ground knowledge and shared infrastructure. At ETK Group, we often facilitate these connections, enabling startups to scale sustainably while minimising risks.

Cultural differences can make or break international deals. How can UK-based entrepreneurs ensure they're approaching foreign markets with the right level of understanding and respect for local customs and practices?

Cultural intelligence is non-negotiable when entering foreign markets. In my experience, the most successful entrepreneurs are those who invest time in understanding the cultural and business norms of the markets they're entering. This isn't just about avoiding missteps; it's about showing respect and building trust. For example, in some African countries, the concept of relationship-building is central to business success. Entrepreneurs who prioritise face-to-face meetings and demonstrate genuine interest in local culture often find doors opening more quickly. It could be as simple as knowing the importance of greetings and social rapport, which can make a significant difference in negotiations.

UK entrepreneurs should also engage local advisors and experts who can provide critical insights into market-specific behaviours and practices. Language barriers, for example, can be a challenge, but working with local or hiring culturally aligned staff signals a commitment to bridging gaps. Respecting traditions, acknowledging key holidays, and understanding local business etiquette are small actions that can have a significant impact on building rapport. Patience and adaptability are key to navigating cultural nuances effectively.

Building trust in cross-border partnerships often takes time. What strategies have you found most effective in forging long-lasting international relationships, especially in the early stages of expansion?

Trust is the foundation of successful cross-border partnerships, and it must be earned through consistent actions and a commitment to mutual success. In my experience, transparency is the most effective strategy for building trust in the early stages of expansion. Entrepreneurs should be upfront about their goals, capabilities, and expectations.

Another strategy is delivering on promises, no matter how small. When businesses consistently meet deadlines and honour agreements, they establish themselves as reliable partners. At ETK Group, we emphasise creating value from the outset, whether through knowledge sharing, resource investment, or helping partners navigate their unique challenges.

Also, one of our most effective strategies involves facilitating face-to-face engagements between UK businesses and their African counterparts. For instance, we recently organised site visits for a UK-based agritech company, which allowed them to build rapport with local partners while gaining firsthand market insights. Face-to-face interaction, especially in the early stages, is invaluable. Nothing builds trust faster than sitting across from a potential partner, discussing shared goals, and demonstrating genuine commitment. Lastly, showing respect for local culture and practices goes a long way in building rapport. Trust is not built overnight, but with persistence, authenticity, and a shared vision, businesses can forge partnerships that stand the test of time.