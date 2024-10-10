Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In recent years, sustainability has moved from the fringes to the forefront of business operations, especially in industries with significant environmental and social impacts, such as coffee production.

Lisa Lawson, founder of Glasgow-based Dear Green Coffee Roasters (Dear Green), has embedded ethical practices into every aspect of her company, which specialises in roasting high-quality coffee. As one of the first Scottish businesses to achieve Benefit Corporation (B Corp) certification, Lawson exemplifies a strong commitment to sustainable and responsible business practices.

B Corp certification: A new network of trust and accountability

For Lawson, achieving B Corp certification has provided a unique advantage: access to a global network of like-minded businesses.

"One of the most valuable aspects has been the opportunity to tap into a new network...connecting us with businesses that share our values of sustainability, social impact, and responsible business practices," she explains. This certification is more than just a label; it's a rigorous process that sets Dear Green apart in a crowded market where sustainability claims can sometimes fall short of genuine accountability.

This aspect of third-party auditing is crucial, as it provides the certification with a credibility that resonates across industries. As Lawson notes, "Our ethical achievements are third-party audited...and it sets us apart from those who may simply claim sustainability without the same level of accountability."

Balancing profitability with purpose

A major concern for many entrepreneurs looking to integrate sustainability into their business models is balancing profitability with environmental and social goals. However, for Lawson, these two elements are not at odds. "We don't see these things as conflicting; rather, they support one another," she states. Indeed, Dear Green tracks success through a range of metrics, ensuring that profitability is tied to their environmental and social commitments. This holistic approach keeps the company accountable on all fronts. For example, Lawson explains that reducing waste and improving energy efficiency have direct cost-saving impacts, which in turn support the company's bottom line.

Dear Green's commitment to Net Zero further demonstrates how environmental goals can be woven into the fabric of a business strategy. Lawson emphasises that the company keeps a close eye on its social and environmental impact, which influences financial targets and operational decisions. This balanced approach provides a model for businesses that may be hesitant to incorporate sustainability for fear of compromising growth.

Integrating sustainability

When asked what advice she would give to entrepreneurs wanting to integrate sustainability into their business models, Lawson is direct: "Don't delay!"

She firmly believes that the climate crisis necessitates immediate action and that sustainability can actually fuel business growth. "Sustainability can often be seen as an extra expense, but it's the opposite," Lawson says. "By integrating it into your business model from the start, you're not only helping the planet, but also building a more efficient and future-proof business."

Her advice resonates with a growing body of evidence suggesting that sustainable practices, such as reducing waste or improving supply chain efficiency, lead to long-term cost savings. Entrepreneurs who embrace sustainability early on can gain a competitive advantage while also contributing to the global effort to combat climate change.

Differentiating through B Corp practices

For Dear Green, B Corp certification has helped differentiate the brand in a highly competitive market. "The B Corp certification means we are living up to the standards we promote, making us more authentic in the eyes of consumers," Lawson explains. She cites the company's partnership with Daterra Coffee, Brazil's first and only B Corp-certified coffee farm, as a powerful example of how this certification strengthens the brand. This partnership not only aligns with Dear Green's sustainability values but also allows the company to communicate a deeper commitment to ethical sourcing to its customers.

Additionally, Lawson's innovative approach to sustainability is evident in her founding of the Glasgow Coffee Festival, the world's first cup-free coffee festival. This initiative brought sustainability to the forefront of conversations with customers and peers, further reinforcing Dear Green's commitment to reducing waste and minimising environmental impact. "There's a lot of greenwashing and ethics washing within our industry," Lawson notes, but B Corp status gives Dear Green the credibility to "speak boldly on these issues" because the company is genuinely living by its values.

Shaping the future of ethical business

Educating customers about sustainable practices and the significance of B Corp certification is a key part of Dear Green's strategy. Lawson highlights several methods, including regular impact reporting, newsletters, and customer surveys, all designed to keep customers informed and engaged. "The B Corp logo is proudly displayed on our products, acting as a visual reminder of our commitment to these values," she says. This visibility not only fosters customer loyalty but also sparks conversations around sustainability and the broader B Corp movement.

Lawson envisions a future where B Corps play a leading role in shaping the ethical landscape of industries, particularly coffee. "As B Corp certification becomes more recognised, it's increasingly seen as a stamp of approval for businesses that are committed to doing good," she explains. She predicts that as consumer awareness grows, businesses that do not meet ethical standards will feel pressure to change, or risk losing out to more responsible competitors. This shift could drive systemic change, especially in industries like coffee, where sustainability is increasingly seen as essential for long-term survival.

The role of consumer awareness

The need for systemic change is particularly pressing in the coffee industry, where climate change threatens the very existence of coffee production. The World Coffee Research Institute estimates that 50% of coffee-growing land may no longer be viable by 2050, making the role of ethical businesses critical. Lawson believes that if more companies adhered to the high standards set by B Corp, the industry could adapt more quickly to these challenges.

Moreover, customers are becoming more aware of how businesses are structured and the impact of their operations. Lawson finds that many customers are surprised to learn that most companies are set up to benefit shareholders, not stakeholders. This discovery often leads to discussions about the broader responsibilities of businesses, further highlighting the importance of B Corp certification in shifting consumer expectations.

B Corp certification is more than a badge - it's a movement that is helping to shape the future of ethical business in the UK. As more businesses join the B Corp community, the potential for systemic change and a more sustainable future becomes increasingly possible.

