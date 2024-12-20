The World Health Organization defines health as "…a state of complete physical, mental and social wellbeing and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity", so rather than a focus on minimizing stress (which is a given constant), use 2025 as an opportunity to support your teams to thrive.

Wellbeing in the workplace results in greater efficiency, better interactions, performance and motivation and of course impacts results, so here are 5 ways in which leaders can resolve to bring the best out of their teams in the New Year.

Role Model the self-care behaviour you expect to see

Research from the University of Zurich and LSE (2023) noted that when it comes to wellbeing it is not the confidentiality of the service, nor the availability or variety of what you can access, but one simple leadership action that best influenced uptake and greater care of mental and emotional health – the leader being open with their own wellbeing actions and what worked for them. In the same way as one might turn to reviews to enhance our purchases, this research suggests that we do the same when it comes to our healthcare interventions. While it is always your choice as to how open you are, if particular interventions have worked for you, at least signpost people in that direction should they ask, or propose their inclusion within any EAPs.

2. Create purpose in the workplace rather than focusing on "passion"

While popular culture often encourages you to follow your passion, research on passion in the work place focuses not on the fervent dream of the worker, but making the work feel meaningful through showing purpose, meaning, and the provision of a workplace which teams can trust in (Executive Leadership, 2023). This distinction is highlighted by Benjamin Todd's recognition that "many successful people are passionate, but often their passion developed alongside their success, rather than coming first."

Rather than finding out an individual's passion and trying to tailor the workplace to accommodate; you may wish to ask your teams if their own personal journey is still in alignment with that of the organisation and ask what might improve their sense of meaning or engagement at work. Perhaps they can enjoy a secondment; or training; or even explore opportunities which they may not have considered when they first joined.

3. Focus on your team's strengths over their skills

Professionals are good at a number of things because they are quick to learn. However, this can also mean they can become misled by the dopamine hit of achievement and end up doing a lot of what they are good at, but not what makes their heart sing.

Both strengths and skills can be learned, developed and improved, but strengths make us feel great when we engage in them, skills less so. For example, if someone shows skill in organising this may be recognised resulting in continuous promotion into events organiser, except if that is not a strength, despite being good at it, the role would eventually exhaust them. If you are unaware of the difference, it is very easy to get promoted in a role which is not an authentic fit until one gets to the point where you are at the top of your game (so powerful is the dopamine hit of praise) but don't want to be there. Recognising the difference between the two and focusing on strengths can make a huge difference not just to career path and performance, but overall wellbeing along the way.

Ask your team to consider all the things they are good at and get them to divide them into two columns – things they actually really enjoy and find energising, and things they can do but find exhausting. Then work with them in finding ways to better utilise their strengths.

4. Give your team the tools to achieve their personal and individual goals

A growth-driven variation on the "Wellbeing wheel" which can be used during an appraisal/one-to-one invites each team member to identify the key aspects of the workplace that they need to feel inspired and involved. These may differ for each person not just in what is important, but the priority they place on it.

Use this as a starting point for discussion by asking them to:

Identify on a scale of 0-10 their current level of attainment on each element eg: if pay is one of their needs, but they haven't had a pay rise in 3 years, they may rate that as 1 or 2 Work with them to find ways of improving each element and use the wheel to keep track of how your strategies are working at the next meeting.

5. Makes sure your own needs are met as well

The position of the leader is both significant and demanding as you are not only looked to for direction, but consciously or not the energy that you bring will impact your team. If you are struggling, you will not be able to contain the anxieties of your team, or you might react in a way that can negatively alter relationships or trust. A question that wellbeing practitioners encourage all clients to ask of their providers is "What is YOUR self-care routine" as this is essential for anyone where there is an element of care for others as part of their job.

Build in or book time for yourself whether that is to focus on your physical health, on personal development or something that nurtures your soul. Maintain healthy boundaries by empowering others to find solutions rather than trying to be the solution yourself (questions such as "How can I best help you?" are useful here) and reach out to mentors, external professionals (such as coaches) or colleagues at your level should you need it.

Going back to the very first point, you will lead your team with strength and support, when you embody those elements of being well yourself!