With Tesla Down 71% in Net Income, Elon Musk Says He'll Spend Less Time at DOGE Tesla CEO Elon Musk told investors on an earnings call that he will spend less time in Washington, and announced the rollout of more affordable models and a small fleet of robotaxis.

By David James

Samuel Corum | Getty Images

Tesla CEO Elon Musk told investors on an earnings call Tuesday that he will be spending less time running DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) in the future.

Musk said that, beginning in May, he'll limit his DOGE time to a "day or two per week" and will continue with that work "as long as the president would like me to do so."

Per CNBC, Tesla's stock fell more than 40% and its net income plummeted 71% this year.

On the call, Musk and company executives made several announcements that resulted in a 5% boost for Tesla stock in after-hours trading.

  • Rolling out robotaxi: Musk said the service will roll out in Austin in June, with "10 to 20 vehicles" and hopes to bring the service to other major cities by the end of the year.
  • Affordable models: Tesla says it is on track to begin production of new, more affordable models in the first half of this year.
  • Supply chain and tariffs: Musk said that the company has "localized supply chains in both America, Europe, and China, so that puts us in a stronger position than any of our competitors."

David James

Entrepreneur Staff

Staff writer

