Tesla CEO Elon Musk told investors on an earnings call that he will spend less time in Washington, and announced the rollout of more affordable models and a small fleet of robotaxis.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk told investors on an earnings call Tuesday that he will be spending less time running DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) in the future.

Musk said that, beginning in May, he'll limit his DOGE time to a "day or two per week" and will continue with that work "as long as the president would like me to do so."

Per CNBC, Tesla's stock fell more than 40% and its net income plummeted 71% this year.

On the call, Musk and company executives made several announcements that resulted in a 5% boost for Tesla stock in after-hours trading.