The job-seeking landscape has undergone a seismic shift. No longer are job hunters limited to scanning newspaper classifieds or making cold calls. LinkedIn has emerged as a powerhouse platform for professionals seeking new opportunities.

With an optimised LinkedIn profile and Sales Navigator, your chances of finding the perfect job increase exponentially. Here's a step-by-step guide to leveraging LinkedIn for your next job search.

Fine-tune your LinkedIn profile.

Your LinkedIn profile is your virtual resume and the first impression you make on potential employers. Therefore, it's crucial to focus it sharply and search engine optimise it (no IT experience required) rather than have a broad-brush approach.

Display relevant skills: Showcase pertinent skills on your profile. LinkedIn's most successful job seekers have five or more skills listed but remember, the key is relevance and uniqueness. Using cliched adjectives like 'skilled', 'passionate', and 'motivated' won't cut it. Instead, opt for unique descriptors to make your profile stand out and choose the top three to add to your 'About' section. With a maximum of 50 skills, you better choose wisely and remember to nudge your connections to endorse you for a stronger profile.

The power of a professional profile photo: Your profile picture serves as the first face-to-face interaction with potential employers. A high-quality, professional headshot can work wonders. Research shows that just having a picture makes your profile 14 times more likely to be viewed by others.

Tips:

Use a high-resolution image

The ideal size for your LinkedIn profile picture is 400 x 400 pixels.

Make sure your face takes up at least 60% of the frame

Be the only person in the picture

Take a photo with the right expression