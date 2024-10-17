Entrepreneur UK is proud to announce our Partnership with The Business Show for its golden 50th Edition!

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

London, UK – October 2024 – The Business Show, the UK's largest and most influential event for entrepreneurs and small business owners, is back for its milestone 50th edition, taking place on 13th and 14th November 2024 at the ExCeL London. With a rich history of empowering businesses over the last 23 years and drawing more than 1.2 million attendees, this year's show promises to deliver even greater value to those looking to launch, grow, or scale their ventures.

Unlock Business Growth and Innovation

This year's Business Show is essential for entrepreneurs looking to start or expand their businesses. Attendees will access exclusive products, services, and expert insights to enhance resilience, foster innovation, and adapt in a fast-paced market.

Win a £100k Startup Package

A highlight of the event is the chance to win a £100,000 startup package, including £10,000 in cash. Entrepreneurs can pitch their ideas live, with the winner receiving invaluable resources to propel their growth.

Learn from Industry Leaders

Keynote speakers will include successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders who will share insights on thriving in today's business landscape. Attendees will gain practical knowledge and inspiration to overcome challenges and scale their businesses.

Additional Opportunities: Going Global Live & Retrain Expo

Alongside The Business Show, attendees can explore Going Global Live, focusing on international trade and expansion strategies, and the Retrain Expo, emphasizing the importance of upskilling for future success.

750+ Exhibitors, 200 Seminars, and Masterclasses

With over 750 exhibitors, 200 expert-led seminars, and hands-on masterclasses, this event is a comprehensive resource for anyone serious about business success. Topics include business growth strategies, cybersecurity, and digital marketing, ensuring attendees leave equipped with essential tools and connections

Secure Your Spot Now

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to advance your entrepreneurial journey. Register for your free ticket today here