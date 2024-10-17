Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Britain's Biggest Business Show Returns for Its 50th Edition – A Must-Attend Event for Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders Entrepreneur UK is proud to announce our Partnership with The Business Show for its golden 50th Edition!

By Patricia Cullen

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Business Show
The Business Show

London, UK – October 2024 – The Business Show, the UK's largest and most influential event for entrepreneurs and small business owners, is back for its milestone 50th edition, taking place on 13th and 14th November 2024 at the ExCeL London. With a rich history of empowering businesses over the last 23 years and drawing more than 1.2 million attendees, this year's show promises to deliver even greater value to those looking to launch, grow, or scale their ventures.

Unlock Business Growth and Innovation
This year's Business Show is essential for entrepreneurs looking to start or expand their businesses. Attendees will access exclusive products, services, and expert insights to enhance resilience, foster innovation, and adapt in a fast-paced market.

Win a £100k Startup Package
A highlight of the event is the chance to win a £100,000 startup package, including £10,000 in cash. Entrepreneurs can pitch their ideas live, with the winner receiving invaluable resources to propel their growth.
Learn from Industry Leaders
Keynote speakers will include successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders who will share insights on thriving in today's business landscape. Attendees will gain practical knowledge and inspiration to overcome challenges and scale their businesses.

Additional Opportunities: Going Global Live & Retrain Expo
Alongside The Business Show, attendees can explore Going Global Live, focusing on international trade and expansion strategies, and the Retrain Expo, emphasizing the importance of upskilling for future success.

750+ Exhibitors, 200 Seminars, and Masterclasses
With over 750 exhibitors, 200 expert-led seminars, and hands-on masterclasses, this event is a comprehensive resource for anyone serious about business success. Topics include business growth strategies, cybersecurity, and digital marketing, ensuring attendees leave equipped with essential tools and connections

Secure Your Spot Now
Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to advance your entrepreneurial journey. Register for your free ticket today here
Patricia Cullen

Features Writer

Most Popular

See all
Employee Experience & Recruiting

Stop Trying to Manage Employees Without Understanding Them — How to Build Relationships for Leadership Success

You can't effectively manage people if you don't understand them. Here's how to build better working relationships with team members.

By Darian Shimy
Starting a Business

How to Find the Right Programmers: A Brief Guideline for Startup Founders

For startup founders under a plethora of challenges like timing, investors and changing market demand, it is extremely hard to hire programmers who can deliver.

By Vasily Voropaev
Business News

Taylor Swift Just Announced a Major Career Move and Fans Are 'Shaking.' Here's Why It's Smarter Than You Think.

As the final leg of her record-breaking The Eras Tour kicks off, Swift let fans know about a secret project she put together while on the road.

By David James
Side Hustle

This 79-Year-Old Retiree's Side Hustle Earns $4,000 a Month: 'I Work as Much or as Little as I Desire'

Dan Weiss saw an article about a side hustle in the local newspaper — then decided to try it himself.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

8 Critical Things Entrepreneurs Often Overlook When Starting a Company

The choices we make today could take years to manifest, and the results could prove detrimental.

By Kalon Gutierrez
Employee Experience & Recruiting

I've Interviewed Over 2000 Candidates — Here Are the 2 Questions I've Asked the Best Hires

I've learned that there are only two questions that really matter when hiring.

By Darian Shimy