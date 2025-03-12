Roomba, the Original Robot Vacuum, Is on the Verge of Going Broke The maker of the popular Roomba robot vacuum, iRobot, has "doubts" about the company's "ability to continue."

By Erin Davis

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Massachusetts-based iRobot said in its fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 financial results on Wednesday that there is "substantial doubt" concerning the company's "ability to continue" after profits fell 44% in the fourth quarter compared to a year earlier.

"iRobot has defined the robotic floorcare category for more than 30 years, and we remain committed to growing and evolving our business across smart home categories amidst a dynamic operating landscape, said Gary Cohen, iRobot CEO in a release. "As we move ahead, we will continue to take decisive action to reclaim our position as the industry leader and build on iRobot's strong foundation centered around our globally recognized, iconic brand, Roomba."

The maker of the popular Roomba robot vacuum said that the board is considering a "strategic review of alternatives for the business" due to the company's failed planned merger with Amazon last year.

That acquisition, which was set to cost $1.7 billion, fell through due to a threat from European Union regulators to block the deal.

Still, iRobot revealed the largest product launch in the company's 30-year history Tuesday with eight new Roombas, though, in the note, the company said it isn't counting on success due to several "factors" including, "consumer demand, competition, macroeconomic conditions, and tariff policies."

The company's CEO, however, remains more positive.

"Yesterday, we announced the largest product launch in iRobot's history, better positioning iRobot as the leader in the category that we created," Cohen said. "Importantly, this strong pipeline of breakthrough new products is expected to be margin-accretive compared to our legacy products and should begin to support year-over-year revenue growth in 2025."

In the last year, iRobot has reduced its headcount by 50%.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Freelance Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

This Husband and Wife's 'Happy Accident' Side Hustle Hit $467,000 Revenue Fast — Now It Makes Over $1 Million a Year: 'We're Scrappy'

Charlene and Vince Li couldn't find the snack they wanted to see on the shelves, so they created it themselves.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
By StackCommerce
Business News

Inflation Has Slowed to Its Lowest Rate in Months, Which 'Will Keep the Fed on Hold,' According to Leading Economic Experts

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed the Consumer Price Index for February on Wednesday.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

'Boring' Businesses Are Making Millionaires — and You Can Borrow Their Strategies For Success

The silent growth strategy reveals how understated, steady businesses are quietly creating wealth for entrepreneurs in 2025. By focusing on long-term consistency and incremental progress, these "boring" industries are proving to be gold mines for those willing to embrace stability over hype.

By Murali Nethi
Marketing

Everyone's on Their Phones — Why You Need a Mobile-First Communications Strategy

Businesses must embrace mobile-first strategies and use 5G, AI and data-driven insights to deliver secure and real-time customer experiences.

By Cara Sloman