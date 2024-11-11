The Business Show are also thrilled to offer an incredible £100,000 launchpad cash and resource prize to one lucky entrepreneur

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The resources program, alongside the £10,000 cash prize, includes exceptional services and subscriptions from generous partners and sponsors who have collaborated to create an amazing opportunity.

If you're needing everything from financial support, to creative one-on-one workshops, this program is packed with valuable resources to help businesses scale.

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to grow your connections and potential!

Get your FREE ticket here