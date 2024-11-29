Innovate UK Knowledge Transfer Partnership Award 2024 Winners: Empowering Change

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The Innovate UK Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP) Awards honored outstanding achievements across various sectors, showcasing transformative collaborations between academia and industry. The Awards showcase the very best in cutting-edge innovation, where academic excellence and business expertise converge to solve real-world challenges. These partnerships are pivotal in driving economic growth, enhancing competitiveness, and transforming industries across the UK.

Congratulations to all the 2024 winners for setting the bar high with their remarkable projects!

Award Winners

Future Leaders

Acknowledging the innovators of tomorrow:

Santosh Salunkhe , The Manchester Metropolitan University and Dunsters Farm.

Kate Turley , Ulster University and Chroma Lighting (N.I.) Limited.

Úna Barrett , Queen's University Belfast and Felix O'Hare & Co. Ltd.

Colm Dowling , Glasgow Caledonian University and Safehinge Primera.

Best Management KTP

Heron Bros and Ulster University.

KTP Technical Excellence

University of Northampton and Scottish Leather Group.

Congratulations once again to all the winners for their exceptional contributions. Your work is inspiring change and shaping the future!