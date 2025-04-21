President Donald Trump Raised a Record $239 Million for His Inauguration This Year Trump beat his own record, which he set in 2017.

Key Takeaways

  • President Donald Trump raised $239 million for his inauguration in January, nearly four times the $62 million Joe Biden raised in 2021.
  • The single biggest donor was poultry company Pilgrim’s Pride, which gave $5 million.
  • Tech companies like Meta, Amazon, and Google each gave $1 million.

President Donald Trump set a new record in funds raised for his inauguration expenses earlier this year.

According to new filings with the Federal Election Commission released on Sunday, Trump raised $239 million for his inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025, more than double the previous record of $107 million he set with his inauguration in 2017. His predecessor, Joe Biden, raised $62 million for his inauguration during the pandemic in 2021, about four times less than what Trump collected for his inauguration this year.

Per the filings, the biggest donor to Trump's inaugural fund was Colorado-headquartered poultry producer Pilgrim's Pride, which gave $5 million. Other large donors included cryptocurrency company Ripple Labs and trading app Robinhood, which gave $4.9 million and $2 million, respectively. Investment banking billionaire Warren Stephens gave $4 million to the inaugural fund. Stephens is the current nominee for ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Big Tech companies and CEOs also contributed millions to Trump's inauguration. Meta, Amazon, and Google each donated $1 million, with Apple CEO Tim Cook and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also contributing $1 million each.

President Donald Trump. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

According to the filings, more than half of the committee's funding, approximately 60%, was derived from 130 donations of at least $1 million.

It's unclear how much of the inaugural fund was spent and whether there were any funds remaining. According to The New York Times, any leftover donations will likely be allocated to other projects that Trump is interested in, including a presidential library to compile the documents and artifacts from his administration in one place.

