Entrepreneur UK talks to Michele Civiera, founder of Civerinos, a pizzeria based in Edinburgh, about his passion for food, his innovative approach to funding, and the significance of authenticity in achieving long-term success.

What inspired you to start your business?

I'm a first-generation Italian, raised on regional food like gamey pastas and arancini. Food has always been at the heart of everything in my family—it wasn't just about the food on the table; it was about the experiences that came with it. We would forage for mushrooms, hunt, and spend time preparing meals together. That deep connection to food has always driven me, and it's something I knew I wanted to bring into whatever I did.

As a teenager, I began working in restaurants, which took me around the world. While working in New York, I became obsessed with the city's pizza culture. There was something about how pizza was more than just food—it was a way of life. I spent all my free time in kitchens, learning how to make great pizza from some of the best in the business. When I wasn't working or making pizzas, I was thinking about it. It became an obsession.

By the early 2000s, I started noticing a shift in Scotland—people were moving away from a booze-first, food-second mentality toward a better version of casual dining. I saw an opportunity to bring something new to the table: authentic New York-style pizza. There was a gap in the Edinburgh market, and I decided to take a leap of faith to fill it.

What was your biggest challenge and how did you overcome it?

The pandemic was, without a doubt, the most difficult challenge we've faced. Overnight, everything we'd built was at risk. Boarding up all our sites felt like watching years of hard work vanish in front of our eyes. We had no idea when, or if, we'd be able to reopen. In hospitality, it's not just about serving food—it's about creating experiences, connecting with people. When that connection was broken, it was hard to know what to do next. But rather than sink, we adapted. We focused on providing the best possible takeaway experience and we stayed active in the community. It wasn't easy, but we kept going, and we survived.

During that time, the hospitality community came together like never before. We worked with other business owners, shared ideas, and found new ways to survive. We collaborated with local suppliers to create partnerships that could help everyone get through the tough times. The experience forced us to be creative and think on our feet, but in the end, it made us stronger. We emerged from the pandemic more resilient. That spirit of collaboration is something we've carried forward into everything we do.

How did you secure your initial funding?

When I decided to start Civerinos, no bank was going to take a chance on me — my son Lorenzo was six months old, I had just left my job and I had no money coming in. So, I had to get creative. Since 1989, when I saw a pair of Nikes on a Fresh Prince music video and worked for four extra weekends at a bakery to get the GBP 116 I needed to buy them, I'd built up a rare sneaker collection. Back then, it wasn't cool like it is now— people thought I was a freak, they were baffled at how many shoes I had. I sold much of the collection, along with my car, and raised more than GBP 10k. That money went straight into buying our first pizza oven.

It wasn't just a financial decision; it was symbolic. It was my way of saying, "I'm all in." I'd worked for decades to build that collection, and it represented a big part of my life. But I knew that if I wanted to make Civerinos a reality, I had to take that leap. Those sneakers were such a big part of my identity, but now Civerinos has become an even bigger part of it.

How do you handle failure or setbacks?

Failure and setbacks are just part of the journey. You can't avoid them, but you can decide how you respond. For me, the most important thing is to keep moving forward. Cash flow has always been one of our biggest challenges. You can have the best ideas in the world, but if you start with negative equity, like we did, it can feel like you're constantly trying to dig your way out. Some businesses never manage to, but that's where my persistence comes in. I have Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), and when I'm passionate about something, I lock in and don't let go. I just keep going until I find a way to make it work. That hyper-focus has been a key part of our success.

During times of disappointment — and any entrepreneur will tell you these are almost daily — I can always lift myself up by driving or walking past one of our restaurants and seeing a line of people waiting to get in. Or seeing someone in the street wearing one of our t-shirts. It's a reminder that we're not just making pizza; we're creating a community, a movement of people who love good food, good times, and good vibes. That's what keeps me going, even when things get tough. You have to take the setbacks in stride, learn from them, and come back stronger.

What advice would you give to someone starting their own business?

Be the boss you always wanted to have. Too often in hospitality, there's a culture of burnout, poor pay, and long hours. I've been there, and it's not sustainable. When I started Civerinos, I knew I wanted to do things differently. We've worked hard to create an environment where people feel respected, well-compensated, and excited to come to work. If you can create a place where your team thrives, your business will thrive too. That's the foundation of everything we do—building a great team and supporting them every step of the way.

Also, don't be afraid to ask for help and surround yourself with people who share your passion. When you're starting out, it's easy to fall into the trap of trying to do everything yourself, but that's not how you grow. I've worked hard to build a team of people I trust, who take care of the day-to-day so I can focus on the bigger picture. Whether it's business coaches, mentors, or just a strong network of friends and mentors, having a support system is crucial. It's easy to get distracted or discouraged, but if you stay true to what you're passionate about, you can't go too far wrong.

How do you stay motivated during tough times?

Running a business is demanding, but I've learned that I can't be my best self if I'm running on empty. That's why I make time for the things that recharge me, like spending time with my family — we cook every night together — and starting each day with a swim. I live near the water in Portobello, and there's something about being near the sea that clears my head and puts everything in perspective. It helps me start each day on the right foot, no matter how stressful things get.

I also find motivation in the bigger picture. Civerinos isn't just about making pizza; it's about creating a community and offering something unique. I'm always thinking about what's next—how we can improve, how we can grow, how we can continue to push the boundaries. We've done that recently by pioneering new styles and being one of the first in the UK to introduce New Haven pies. People love it and the fact that by being an entrepreneur I have the freedom to try things and see if they stick, as long as it's grounded in our passion, is incredibly motivating.

Share your tips for achieving success

Be true to who you are. When we started doing New York-style pizza, it wasn't trendy—now it's all over Instagram and TikTok. But we didn't jump on a bandwagon; we built something authentic to us, something we were passionate about. Success comes when you stay true to your values and vision, rather than chasing trends or trying to please everyone. Authenticity is what sets you apart in a crowded market. If you're doing something you truly believe in, people will see that, and it resonates with them on a deeper level.

For us, it was always about quality and creating an experience. We didn't just want to sell pizza; we wanted to bring a slice of New York's culture to Edinburgh, and now Glasgow, in a way that felt genuine. We focused on the details, from perfecting the dough to recreating the vibe of a New York pizzeria, and we didn't cut corners just to fit in with what others were doing. People have gravitated towards us because of that.

Success isn't just about staying true to your product—it's about staying true to your people. We've always focused on creating a strong company culture where our team feels valued and supported. When your staff believes in what you're doing, they carry that same sense of authenticity and pride into their work, which ultimately reflects in the customer experience. Whether it's the pizza you serve or the culture you build, people can sense when something is real and when it's not.