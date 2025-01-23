Next-Gen Entrepreneurship Oliver Chapman, CEO of OCI, a London-based company specialising in supply chain procurement, shares his thoughts on the key trends, challenges, and opportunities for UK entrepreneurs.

By Entrepreneur UK Staff

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

OCI Group
Oliver Chapman, CEO, OCI Group

From artificial intelligence's (AI's) potential to green technologies and talent management, Chapman offers valuable insights into what lies ahead. The CEO believes that the UK is uniquely positioned to lead the way in the intersection of AI and sustainability, thanks to its thriving startup ecosystem and growing focus on responsible innovation. "The UK has one of the most vibrant, if not the most vibrant, AI startup scene in the world," says Chapman. "One of the UK's key advantages in AI is the availability of talent which is partly a consequence of the UK's university system."He also highlights the importance of being mindful of AI's environmental impact. "AI has a high carbon footprint, and to use it when there are less carbon intensive alternatives is a mistake," Chapman adds.

Chapman sees the intersection of AI and green technologies as a significant opportunity. "The art lies in knowing when to use AI and when not too," Chapman states. "The UK entrepreneur scene may well be moving towards occupying that space when not only AI, but more specifically, responsible AI, supports green tech." Chapman emphasises the crucial role of deep supply chain knowledge in navigating economic shifts. "As a company that specialises in the supply chain and working with partners, our emphasis is on knowing the supply chain inside out, what OCI calls KYSS — know your supplier's supplier," he explains.

He stresses the importance of a detailed understanding of the supply chain when preparing for economic shifts. "We are preparing for economic changes by working with partners to create this detailed understanding of the supply chain and trade finance options," he adds. The CEO highlights the central role of sustainability in OCI's strategy for 2025. "For us, the key to sustainability initiatives, ties in with a detailed understanding of environmental and indeed human rights in the supply chain," Chapman says. He also emphasises the importance of thorough due diligence. "Comprehensive due diligence related to sustainability is an essential part of effective supply chain practices," he adds.

As the global workforce evolves, Chapman anticipates that demographic changes will create significant challenges in talent acquisition. He believes OCI's focus on sustainability will provide a distinct advantage in attracting top talent. "Demographic changes are likely to create skill shortages for the foreseeable future," Chapman says. "We think we gain an advantage in the ever more competitive labour pool by emphasising our sustainability focus - which is especially important for recruiting staff," Chapman explains. Chapman points out the need for moderation when using AI and automation tools. "There is a fine balance between using AI and automation tools effectively and responsibly," he says.

No conversation around AI is complete without noting the importance of AI in handling large volumes of information. "AI can be an important tool where a lot of data needs to be analysed, and generative AI can help in certain areas such as report writing, but there are limits," Chapman adds. "Generative AI is a tool to aid people, not an alternative." He also points out that AI plays an important role in supply chain management. "In the domain of the supply chain, which is what OCI specialises in, AI can be an essential tool for gathering unstructured data from disparate sources and enabling meaningful insights," he explains.

Lastly, Chapman notes that automation tools help improve efficiency. "Likewise, automation tools can alleviate time intensive repetitive tasks enabling our staff to focus on what they are best at," Chapman concludes. Chapman's insights suggest that AI, sustainability, and talent management will be crucial factors in UK entrepreneurship this year. By focusing on responsible AI and sustainability, companies like OCI are positioning themselves for future success.

Most Popular

See all
Franchise

Buying or Selling a Business? This Top-Ranked Franchise Makes the Intimidating Process Straightforward.

With a proven system and a global network, Transworld Business Advisors makes business transactions easier for everyone involved.

By Carl Stoffers
Business News

Elon Musk and Sam Altman Clash Over $500 Billion Stargate AI Plan Touted By Trump: 'Don't Have the Money'

The two tech billionaires argued on X over the massive new AI project.

By Erin Davis
Marketing

Cross-Channel Marketing Can Transform Your Small Business — Here's How to Build a Winning Strategy

Struggling to decide where to focus your marketing efforts? Learn how a cross-channel marketing strategy can help small businesses increase customer retention, boost sales and create seamless brand experiences across social media, email, websites and beyond.

By Nicholas Leighton
Business Models

3 Business Models That Will Shape the Future of Entrepreneurship in 2025 and Beyond

This article helps entrepreneurs to understand how they can improve business using AI and other models for growing their business.

By Jason Hennessey
Business News

'Elon and I Hugged It Out': JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Says He Reconciled With Elon Musk After Lawsuits

Dimon spoke at the World Economic Forum's annual event in Davos, Switzerland.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

What Is Stargate? OpenAI, Oracle, Softbank, and President Trump Team Up for $500B AI Infrastructure Initiative.

President Donald Trump said the project will add "over 100,000 American jobs almost immediately."

By Erin Davis