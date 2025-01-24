Rethinking Carbon Credits: A New Era for Climate Action

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Stuart Rowland founded Revalue after recognising a simple problem with an existential impact: carbon credits. Early carbon credits, though seen as a solution, "were simply not good enough," he says. "At some point, the trust in these credits and the market was going to blow up. Which it did." His goal? To create "radically better credits" that avoid, remove, and durably store carbon, all while valuing nature. A "new generation of credits for our planet."

"It's a rare opportunity to build a nature-tech startup obsessed with how to protect and regenerate nature at scale," Rowland reflects. "We get to combine ecology with AI and data science with forestry. It's hard, but it's something I'm very happy to dedicate my life to alongside some of the most talented, dedicated individuals I've ever met."

Blending different areas of expertise has been a significant challenge. Rowland describes how Revalue's mission demands input from diverse fields - ecology, AI, investment, and more - where cultures and approaches don't naturally intersect. "While these seemingly divergent fields can make early collaboration tricky, we've overcome this through a shared culture of 'mission over ego'," he says. "I think of Revalue as a platypus – we're a weird animal made up of unusual disciplines coming together!"

Securing funding came next, with a journey that began with angel investor Morten Rossé. "Morten's deep commitment to nature and sharp expertise made him an invaluable first supporter," Rowland recalls. From there, Revalue's seed round was led by SYSTEMIQ, Rowland's former employer. But it was their oversubscribed $10 million Series A that truly marked a milestone. "EIF hadn't planned to invest in carbon project developers, but when they found us, they said they'd been waiting 15 years for an organisation doing things differently – and decided we were the ones worth backing."

Dealing with setbacks is part of Rowland's reality. "I expect failures and setbacks to happen. These are baked into my view of reality," he says. Revalue's motto? "Don't panic." "Unexpected problems will arise and that's okay. Let's not expend energy on worrying – let's crack on with solving the problem, improve each time, and accept a little scar tissue to remind us that we have achieved things that would have stopped most people."

For aspiring entrepreneurs, his advice is clear: "Don't stress so much. If you're always worried about failing, you won't take the risks needed to truly succeed. Yes, you've got to care deeply about what you're doing – that's what drives you as an entrepreneur. But at the same time, you need to let go of the fear and use that energy to build something you believe the world really needs." Rowland stays motivated by nature. "Getting out into nature, seeing wildlife, and reminding myself just how rare our little blue and green planet really is," he says. But it's also the people at Revalue who keep him going. "Revalue looks for the unusual people who get more motivated and perform better with tougher times and bigger challenges! It lights them up – they love making hard, impactful things happen."

And when it comes to success, Rowland says: "If we mean building a startup company, you have to love what you do and deeply believe in it, especially if most of the world thinks you are a little crazy. However, this is necessary but not sufficient. The next part is to find exceptionally talented individuals who also deeply believe in the vision and find them their dream role, which they'll love. Don't settle for anything less. This is when great things can really happen."