A lot of people can feel like entrepreneurship is not for them, mostly due to outdated stereotypes, and the image that a lot of us carry of the archetypal business tycoon—often white, male, and non-disabled.

Indeed, recent research showed that 74% of people in the UK do not believe that an entrepreneur is someone that looks like them, which can be a big problem for diversity and accessibility in the sector.

The following tips are thus to help prepare anyone who does not feel that they fit the traditional mould of a business owner to take the leap, and start their entrepreneurial journey.

1. FIND YOUR COMMUNITY Entrepreneurship doesn't have to be lonely, and finding your community should be your first priority. Whether that's an online community on LinkedIn, or in-person networking sessions, you may be surprised how many opportunities there are to meet and learn from likeminded people.

Here's what Christina Fonthes, the founder of REWRITE, a community interest company for women of colour writers, suggests doing. "Reach out for assistance and participate in numerous groups and programmes until you find your community," Fonthes advises. "There are countless programmes out there, and once you join one, you'll discover even more opportunities. Entrepreneurship is challenging! Seek as much support as possible, and surround yourself with individuals who are on a similar journey, or have already walked that path."

Also, start signing up to newsletters, following people you're inspired by, and joining events and further-learning programmes. There can be a perception of the startup community as being fuelled by competition, but the reality is one of collaboration. There are networks specifically for Black founders, disabled founders, female and non-binary founders, impact-led founders, and more, and once you start putting yourself out there, you'll be rewarded with a wealth of expertise, opportunities, and support.

United by shared experience, and the shared aspiration to see the world of entrepreneurship diversified and democratised, these communities will provide you and your business with a legion of new cheerleaders, and a network of potential mentors, collaborators, and customers.

2. DEFINE SUCCESS FOR YOURSELF Every business has a different goal, and you need to be clear on what success would look like for you from the beginning. Whatever your motivation for starting the business, this needs to guide your business plan as well as the metric that you use to keep on track.

Are you looking to create wealth, have a positive impact in your sector, or build a lifestyle that works for you? All of these things can be true, but committing to your one guiding star will make it easier to prioritise decisions moving forward. It will also be important to keep this in mind when pitching your business, whether that's for investment, for a contract, or an award.

Remember that there is no right or wrong goal for your business; this is something that is personal to you. Think about what prompted you to start this journey, and don't feel pressured to switch course to align yourself with those around you.

3. FIT YOUR BUSINESS TO YOUR LIFE Something that is important to unlearn right away is the "hustle culture" narrative that we are often fed by the media. The entrepreneurial journey is unique to everyone, and for groups often underrepresented in the sector, it offers an alternative to the unrealistic expectations of the traditional workplace. For anyone managing a health condition or with caring responsibilities for others, running a business gives you the autonomy and flexibility to fit your work around your life.

But being the one in charge can come with a weight of responsibility to always be working and available to potential customers or clients. However, it is important to remember that the boundaries you set early on can become the boundaries people come to expect from you, and it is up to you to set a healthy working culture for yourself and your business.

A lack of structure in your own working patterns can lead to burnout, and it can also set unhealthy expectations to any staff that you bring into your operation. Being the one managing the business gives you the power to do things differently, to be more creative, and to be the boss that you wish you'd had.

4. YOUR PERSONAL BRAND HAS POWER Your founder story is an important tool that can help you grow your business. Think about having an "about me" section on your website, invest in your social media presence, and put yourself forward for opportunities.

You don't have to be an extrovert, and it's okay to feel a bit wary about putting yourself out there—but the value-add to your business is huge. People want to know about the person behind the brand, and connect on a human level to a business; so, the more authentic you can be, the more people will trust in your brand, and want to invest in your story.

There are lots of ways you can do this without going too far out of your comfort zone. Put yourself forward for awards, send a story to your local paper, volunteer as a speaker on a podcast, comment on relevant LinkedIn posts, submit a guest blog. Whatever works for you, adding a human element to your brand will not only help your business, it can also be a great way to celebrate diverse entrepreneurship, and maybe inspire someone else to take the leap.

Representation is so important- in fact, Fonthes remembers that this as being a key challenge she faced in her own entrepreneurial journey. "It was difficult to enter and navigate the scene, as there were few businesses, I felt, that were led by people of colour," she recalls. "I think that for this reason, I didn't really see myself as a business owner for a long time, even though I was running my business full time!"

5. JUST START This can be the hardest part—but don't overthink it; just start! The reality is that there's never going to be a perfect moment for you and your business to start, and holding off until you have absolutely everything ready will just result in infinite delays. You have to accept the fact that having something out there and live is better than having a perfect plan you keep to yourself, and real-life experience and feedback will be the most valuable thing you can gain.

Think about your minimum viable product and be brave enough to put it out there. Confidence is often the biggest barrier, and this is especially the case if you struggle to see yourself as an entrepreneur, and don't see many people who look like you in the sector.

But at the end of the day, being a business owner is all about learning as you go, and having a healthy dose of audacity! You will inevitably have to change things about your plan, and adjust the initial vision you had for your business, but the only way to work this out is to try.

