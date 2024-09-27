Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Starting a business is filled with challenges and opportunities. Entrepreneur UK talks to Jo Barnard, founder and CEO of London based industrial design and innovation agency Morrama to gain insights on community building, sustainable design, and what it takes to stand out from the crowd.

What's the one thing you wish you knew before starting Morrama that could help new entrepreneurs?

Before starting Morrama, I underestimated the power of community. Initially, I was so focused on the business that I didn't spend any time reaching out and building a network—and that turned out to be both a blessing and a curse. In one sense, it meant that we effectively built the business from within, without outside advice or influence. But on the other hand, I didn't have the support, advice and collective learning from those with similar experiences. That support would've been valuable for helping with crucial elements such as benchmarking our success (or lack of it in some cases) or making difficult business decisions.

How can entrepreneurs integrate sustainability into product design without breaking the bank or sacrificing quality?

Businesses who want to invest in product design should partner with design teams who factor the needs of our planet into processes and understand sustainability at a systemic level. Whilst some choices on sustainable materials, production processes and distribution methods may cost more initially, the first principle of the circular economy is to reduce. This might seem counterintuitive when growing a business where you ultimately aim to produce more, but achieving this reduction will help lower costs across the supply chain in the long term.

What advice would you give entrepreneurs looking to innovate in crowded industries?

Authenticity is key. Ask yourself: What makes you the best person/team to create this business or product. What unique experience, story or technology sets you apart? If you struggle to answer these questions, then you may need to reposition and look for a different opportunity.

With tech evolving fast, how will the role of design change in the next decade? What future trends should entrepreneurs watch out for?

While AI is a hot topic and is speeding up some specific design processes, I don't believe it will replace the role of the designer. AI lacks truly novel thought and its output is still fairly crude and limited in how it can be evolved. Instead, as storytelling becomes more important than ever, the ability to tailor product experiences to customer needs and trends will be the biggest factor changing design's role. Brands are becoming more and more invested in staying relevant in an increasingly noisy world, creating tension between a designer's desire for longevity and the marketing department's demand for new and novel offerings.

The role of design will also evolve to include a deeper understanding of a product or service's impact on the planet. Both designers and businesses will be under more pressure to improve their green credentials, particularly as carbon reporting legislation comes in and digital product passports are introduced. Lastly, as two decades of relatively calm globalisation come to an end, shifts in trade and international relations will also impact design. This will be especially true for companies reliant on global markets and supply chains.

If you could go back and give your startup self one piece of advice using only a fortune cookie message, what would it say and why

Don't forget to eat.