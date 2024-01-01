Aanchal Saini
CEO and head of business, RENT IT BAE
Aanchal Saini, CEO & head of business, has been the stellar force behind spawning & conceptualization of RENT IT BAE. She is responsible for running all the facets of business right from procurement to business development. With her unique & interesting inputs, Aanchal brings in a lot of passion & commitment in driving the team. Prior to RENT IT BAE, Aanchal was a practising lawyer & was one of the founding members of the Delhi International Arbitration Centre, Delhi High Court.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Recommerce - Trending Business Solutions to Sustainability
The shared economy model is a structure which amalgamates capitalistic and socialistic mindsets to pave way for individualism leading to a positive domino effect
# 6 Avoidable Errors that Entrepreneurs Make!
Share your dream with your entire team and let the team members be a part of it