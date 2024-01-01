Aayush Agrawal

Director, Wok Express

Aayush Agarwal is a new-age food-trepreneur, golf lover. avid traveller and go-getter.

The second generation of the leading Agrawal family, the 28-year-old entrepreneur is no newbie to the Hospitality business. Aayush heads one of Mumbai’s most dynamic and trusted food chains - Wok Express. He would love to dedicate and contribute his time for a social cause of child education. His motto in life is simple – “Stay calm and perfect every little thing you do.”