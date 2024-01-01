Aayush Agrawal

Director, Wok Express

Aayush Agarwal is a  new-age food-trepreneur, golf lover. avid traveller and go-getter.

The second generation of the leading Agrawal family, the 28-year-old entrepreneur is no newbie to the Hospitality business. Aayush heads one of Mumbai’s most dynamic and trusted food chains - Wok Express. He would love to dedicate and contribute his time for a social cause of child education. His motto in life is simple – “Stay calm and perfect every little thing you do.”

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Lifestyle

Why are Quick-service Restaurants Becoming so Popular in India Now

Rising per capita income, urbanization and increased participation of women in the workforce are some of the key factors

More Authors You Might Like