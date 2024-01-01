Aditya Arya
Co-Founder, YES Madam
The concept of Yes Madam, Salon at Home is a brainchild behind two brothers, Mayank and Aditya, who left their well-paid jobs to start this doorstep beauty venture. A trip to the beauty salon can easily set you back by a few thousand rupees.
While looking and feeling good come at a price, there is no transparency when it comes to this particular price. With this in mind, the foundation of YES MADAM was laid. Aditya was a sailor and quit his high-paying job after 10 years to be an entrepreneur, while Mayank has over seven years of entrepreneurial experience, and has run a few ventures abroad.
