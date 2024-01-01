Ajay Adiseshann
Founder and CEO, Paymate India
Ajay is the founder and CEO with Paymate India, founded in 2006. Ajay is a serial entrepreneur with experience in building and leading successful technology companies. At Paymate, Ajay has been the founding member and one of the biggest assets for the organization. Successfully transforming Paymate from mobile payment solution provider to a leading B2B payments provider company in India, Ajay has been a part of the journey and the milestones achieved.
Prior to PayMate, Ajay founded and grew Coruscant Tec, as an leader in mobile where he focused on providing VAS services to leading Indian telecom companies for a number of years before being sold to Mukta Arts in 2008.
Ajay has also been the CEO of Webresource where he offered fully fledged Web solutions to over 100 Indian companies across a range of verticals including Finance, Real Estate, Education, Music and Entertainment in the dot com period.
