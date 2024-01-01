Alex Bostanian

Entrepreneur & Philanthropist

Alex Bostanian is an Entrepreneur, Influencer, Philanthropist, and Motivator based in Los Angeles, California. He is the co-founder of several different companies in the field of Entertainment, Real Estate Development, Logistics, Import & Export of automotive goods, and most recently a health and wellness brand that involves the production and sale of premium, all-natural organic CBD products called ShopElyxir.