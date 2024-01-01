Alex Cohen
CEO, Liberty SBF
Alex Cohen is the CEO of Liberty SBF, a national commercial real estate financing company with a special expertise in SBA lending, including purchase, refinance and interim 504 loans for small business owners.Liberty SBF offers incentives for referral partners through its National First Lien SBA 504 Wholesale Program for banks and third-party lenders.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Finance
What Borrowers Should Know About The SBA 504 Refinancing Program
A few bits of information you should arm yourself wit before driving down to your local SBA lender .