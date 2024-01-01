Alok Mittal

Co-founder, Indifi Technologies

The Author is Cofounder and CEO of Indifi – a technology and data platform to enhance small business financing. He also serves on boards of Indian Angel Network, and The Indus Entrepreneurs in Delhi.

Finance

Tech-ing on the Credit gap: How Start-Ups are Using Technology and Alternative

Lending Strategies to Enable Seamless Credit Access to Indian MSMEs

Finance

The Good of GST: Increased Use of Data for Good

How increased data access is helping Fintech players drive the Indian economy as a result of GST

Marketing

Can Tech-Innovations Reshape MSME Lending In India?

Is "this time" any different from earlier attempts to reshape the financial industry?

