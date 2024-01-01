Alok Mittal
Co-founder, Indifi Technologies
The Author is Cofounder and CEO of Indifi – a technology and data platform to enhance small business financing. He also serves on boards of Indian Angel Network, and The Indus Entrepreneurs in Delhi.
Latest
Tech-ing on the Credit gap: How Start-Ups are Using Technology and Alternative
Lending Strategies to Enable Seamless Credit Access to Indian MSMEs
The Good of GST: Increased Use of Data for Good
How increased data access is helping Fintech players drive the Indian economy as a result of GST
Can Tech-Innovations Reshape MSME Lending In India?
Is "this time" any different from earlier attempts to reshape the financial industry?