Amaresh Ojha
Business Head, RoundGlass Gympik
Latest
What Does the Year Hold For India's Fitness Sector?
India's fitness industry is rapidly transforming and is expected to reach $32 billion by the next year
How the Outlook Of the Fitness Industry Changed in 2020, and What To Hope From 2021
Indian fitness service providers are rising to the pandemic-related challenges and adapting to the increasingly digital-first, post-COVID-19 world
Work'ing Out, From Home
Understanding how technology is transforming the way people approach at-home fitness during COVID-19
Fitness Aggregator Changing the Landscape of the Indian Fitness Industry
From cloud-based software for centre managers, trainers, consumers can track performance and fitness schedules, Fit-tech aggregators have it all
Why Fitness Education Is as Vital as Textbook Education
Pursuing sports actively helps build confidence among children
Tips To Stay Healthy and Fit During This Festive Season
Here are some health tips for you to look your best during Diwali and the coming festivals you celebrate!