Amaresh Ojha

Business Head, RoundGlass Gympik

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

News and Trends

What Does the Year Hold For India's Fitness Sector?

India's fitness industry is rapidly transforming and is expected to reach $32 billion by the next year

Technology

How the Outlook Of the Fitness Industry Changed in 2020, and What To Hope From 2021

Indian fitness service providers are rising to the pandemic-related challenges and adapting to the increasingly digital-first, post-COVID-19 world

Lifestyle

Work'ing Out, From Home

Understanding how technology is transforming the way people approach at-home fitness during COVID-19

News and Trends

Fitness Aggregator Changing the Landscape of the Indian Fitness Industry

From cloud-based software for centre managers, trainers, consumers can track performance and fitness schedules, Fit-tech aggregators have it all

Lifestyle

Why Fitness Education Is as Vital as Textbook Education

Pursuing sports actively helps build confidence among children

Lifestyle

Tips To Stay Healthy and Fit During This Festive Season

Here are some health tips for you to look your best during Diwali and the coming festivals you celebrate!

More Authors You Might Like