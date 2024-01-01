Amishi Mehta
Strategic Business Advisor, Coach and Consultant
Amishi Mehta dons many hats. She is an empowerment and success Business coach & consultant, corporate trainer, life coach, speaker, author, entrepreneur. Has 17 plus years of experience, with 30,000 hours of coaching done, helped business owners, corporates, achieve business & personal success, worked with business owners and their leadership teams of more than 43 countries.
She is a transformational, innovative and pragmatic coach. She connects with her audience easily and makes them feel comfortable from the get-go. Her energy and positivity are transcendent. The herculean challenges that she has personally and professionally endured help her resonate with the challenges of others and has helped find her true potential in life and in Business. Now she helps empower people to be the best versions of themselves and achieve success at work, in life and in business through her CXO coaching, executive coaching, seminars, training, business consulting and with the spoken and the written word. She believes in “Turning struggles into Success!”
Her Mission is to:
Empower people to be the best versions of themselves by increasing their self-worth personally & net-worth professionally.
