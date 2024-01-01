Amit Aggarwal
Co-founder, Effectual Knowledge Services
Latest
Intellectual Property – Importance and Benefits for Enterprises and SMEs
Alot of awareness programmes proposed on IPR are held in various parts of the country providing an overview of IPR issues related to patents, copyrights, trademarks, industrial designs and geographical indications
The Growth of Patent –IP sector in India and its Relevance for Entrepreneurs
These measures were taken by the Government to ensure the complete protection of IP rights is an indisputably positive sign for entrepreneurs in the country
5 Things Every Entrepreneur Should Consider Before Filing a Patent
It is important to remember that a patent gives its owner the right to stop others from infringing on its idea
Protecting Intellectual Property: 11 things startups should keep in mind
Startups should think about the future and devise patent strategy in line with business goals.