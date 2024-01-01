Amit Gautam
Founder – UpsideLMS
A techie at heart, Amit has played a key role in bringing an innovative approach to the traditional learning management system (LMS) and has been instrumental in putting UpsideLMS on the global map. He leads UpsideLMS’ technology solutions team, orchestrates the sales and marketing operations, and consults businesses in making their learn-tech initiatives a success.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Entrepreneurship 101: Building an Empowered Team
It's a great test of one's character on how s/he handles mistakes and learns from them