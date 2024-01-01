Amit Punjabi
Business Coach & Founder, Sankalp Academy
Latest
20 Years Old And Leading A Team Of 25 ? Here's What You Should Do To Retain Your Team
Utilizing only money as a motivating factor is one of the worst strategies for team retention
5 Must have Skills For Entrepreneurs To Ensure Success of Their Startup
Having a startup is not really an achievement, making it successful is what will make people look at you as an achiever.
Get a Mentor and Keep Networking
These are 2 most important reasons you became an entrepreneur.