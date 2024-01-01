Amit Sinha

Co-Founder, Unnati

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Technology

Here's How Drone Services Are Giving Wings To Farmers

Drones can improve agriculture standards in the country by assisting farmers in different activities and better data management

News and Trends

5 Agricultural Challenges Retailers Face In Emerging Markets

There is a need to adopt a sustainable way of agriculture to meet the growing demand for food with the increasing population worldwide

News and Trends

Farming 3.0: What Are the Growth Prospects and Opportunities For India's $24.1 Billion Agritech Sector?

With more than 450 startups, India's agritech market is continuing to grow at a breakneck pace even amid the pandemic

More Authors You Might Like