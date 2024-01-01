Amit Sinha
Co-Founder, Unnati
Here's How Drone Services Are Giving Wings To Farmers
Drones can improve agriculture standards in the country by assisting farmers in different activities and better data management
5 Agricultural Challenges Retailers Face In Emerging Markets
There is a need to adopt a sustainable way of agriculture to meet the growing demand for food with the increasing population worldwide
Farming 3.0: What Are the Growth Prospects and Opportunities For India's $24.1 Billion Agritech Sector?
With more than 450 startups, India's agritech market is continuing to grow at a breakneck pace even amid the pandemic