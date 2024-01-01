Anand Prabhudesai

Co-Founder, Turtlemint

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Technology

Digitization Can Make Insurance Relevant For the Click-Happy Generation

Many insurance companies are seeking and actively developing digital technologies to streamline their processes, assess risk better, reduce cost and increase customer satisfaction

Technology

How Insurance Companies Can Leverage New Opportunities In the Next Normal 2021

As COVID-19 continues to disrupt the way we work and live, businesses need wake up to the ongoing changes and reinvent themselves

Technology

Adoption Of Technologies Like AI, ML By the Insurance Sector

While businesses across sectors are embracing technology-enabled solutions, technological innovation continues to outpace technological adoption

Technology

How Artificial Intelligence Is Reshaping the Insurance Industry

AI in the insurance sector has transcended several use cases from intelligent automation in the back office to providing virtual assistance on the frontlines.

Finance

Buying a Health Insurance or Motor Insurance Policy? Now, Only Pay for Your Risk

One of the biggest advantages of technology is that it allows organizations to parse through reams of data to better understand the customer and create customized solutions

More Authors You Might Like