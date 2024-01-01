Aneesha Labroo

Founder, Kica

It was during her time in New York that Aneesha saw the surge in fitness and health-related trends and behaviors. There were a large number of stores popping up that were dedicated purely to active wear. This sparked the discussion amongst her friends of how there has been a noticeable shift in people being more aware of their fitness and health in India.

The thought that there was a huge opportunity for a good, affordable, Indian activewear clothing brand remained with her when she moved back to Delhi in September 2016. After conducting a full marketing study on the activewear market and available brands, she identified a gap - stylish and high quality products at an affordable price point. Kica was born out of this need to bridge this gap. Through Kica, Aneesha hopes to showcase the ease with which an active life can easily become a part of one’s routine for benefits that are as much mental as they are physical. Before starting #TheNewMovement with Kica, Aneesha studied at theUniversity of Pennsylvania and then spent three-and-a-half years in New York in the advertising industry as a brand strategist.