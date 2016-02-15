Aniket Deb

Founder, Bizongo

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Lifestyle

Celebrating Father's Day

Father's Day stands out as the Day when you talk to your father and tell him how special he is to you.

Growth Strategies

Tax Holiday: Nirmala Sitharaman Reaches Out To Finance Ministry In Favour Of Startups

This initiative certainly seems promising.

Technology

Feeling Unsafe? Press The Safety Button

The tech-savvy community, however, has fortunately been working on quite a few safety apps that people have found useful. Here are some smartphone apps you can use.

Technology

Digital Empowerment For All: Is India Ready To Push The Envelope?

To empower the marginalized communities in India with easy access to digital tools, a wave has already taken off.

Growth Strategies

5 Learnings From Entrepreneurial Journey of Elon Musk

Elon is the founder of two of the most revolutionary companies everTesla Motors and SpaceX.

Entrepreneurs

5 Things That Will Help You To Deal With Your Entrepreneurial Duties

Here are some requisite traits distinguishing innovators.

More Authors You Might Like

Loading...