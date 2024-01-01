Ankit Gupta
Vice President, COO, ExportersIndia.com
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
5 Ways in Which Digital Marketing Provides Flexibility across Channels
Digital marketing can be compared to surgery done using a scalpel while traditional marketing techniques can be compared to doing the same using a crude shove
A Brighter Future for a More Inclusive Global Economy: E-Commerce is the Answer
36per cent of small businesses do not have a website and those who do face a lot of challenges when it comes to building their presence online
The Role of E-Commerce Platforms in the Festival of Democracy and How the Latter is Creating Business
Articles which the parties require for campaigning, are sourced from e-commerce platforms as they are not easily accessible from anywhere