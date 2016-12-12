Ankit Khare
Director & Co-Founder at Unipro Education Pvt. Ltd
Latest
5 Tips for Education Institutes for their Video Marketing Strategy
Video marketing is now a critical part of their promotional strategy of the educational institutes
Reasons Why You Need to Look Beyond Lead Generation in the Education Marketing
Can Brand Building and Lead Generation go Hand in Hand?
Augmented Reality Application Next Big Trend in the Education Industry
Augmented reality has revolutionised learning by making it interactive and practical as never before
5 Social Media Trends That Will be Hot in India in 2018
Important and happening things on social media in the immediate future and the potential they have
#5 Reasons Why Online Admission Platforms are Key to An Education Institute's Digital Strategy
Online admission platforms simplify the selection process and make the communication process proactive and transparent
#5 Key Pointers to Know When You Bootstrap Your Digital Marketing Startup
Sometimes sales teams wind up giving far too much of credit period to clients, simply to win the deal.