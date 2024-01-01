Ankur Mittal
Co-founder, Inflection Point Ventures
6 Ways To Raise Capital For Your Startup In 2023
The fundamental sources of fund-raising for startups isn't likely to witness a major change from previous years
How Do Angel Investing Platforms Fund Startups?
Angel investing platforms are positioned to harness the power of the collective by consolidating capital and the knowledge and expertise of individual Angel investors to help startups grow
Angel investors are most likely the first source of external financing that start-ups raise
This Pandemic Is an Opportunity For Investors
There is enough evidence in history that some of the most disrupting business ideas have emerged from the most devastating economic downturns