How This Strategy Consultant Turned Private Equity Investor Is Reshaping the Global Financial Ecosystem Through Sustainable Investment

Edward Chang, an Asian-American Strategy Consultant turned Investor, after leading multiple high profile IPO, Merger & Acquisition, and Strategic Expansions in the USA and in Asia both independently as well as through his firm The Spectrum Solutions Group (TSSG) is now disrupting the landscape through his sustainability focused equity fund Origin Equity Partners

