Anu Prasad is founder-director at India Leaders for Social Sector (ILSS), a non-profit that seeks to strengthen leadership in the social sector. Prior to setting up ILSS in 2017, Anu was the founding Deputy Dean of the prestigious Young India Fellowship and a founding member of Ashoka University, India’s first liberal arts university. Before joining the social sector, Anu held leadership roles at multinational companies such as American Express and TNT.