Archana Purohit Agrawal

Communications and Content Consultant, Attrait Solutions

A former Assistant Editor & Bureau Head with Franchise India; Archana is a communications and content consultant, with an experience of 10 years in the print & digital media industry. She is presently associated with digital marketing company Attrait Solutions.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Entrepreneurs

How This Woman Fought Against All Odds to Build a $15-million Company

After teaching in a government school for 9 years, she headed for a new journey to the western sphere

Finance

This Investor Has a Unique Approach of Selecting Start-ups for Funding

The start-ups he has invested in focuses on tech-enabled services including enterprise software, and deep technology such as data analytics, augmented reality

More Authors You Might Like