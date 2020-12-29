Archit Gupta
Founder & CEO, Clear
Clear (née ClearTax) is India’s leading Fintech SaaS company with the mission of simplifying finance. We are trusted by over 6 million Indians, more than 50,000 tax professionals, 1 million small businesses and 3,000 large Enterprises. For small and large businesses, our product suite covers invoicing, GST, range of managed services and credit. For tax professionals, we offer comprehensive GST, Income Tax and TDS solutions. For individuals, we offer tax and wealth management solutions. With this Series C round, we have raised $140 million in equity capital since inception. Our investors include Y Combinator, Composite Capital, Elevation Capital, Founders Fund and Sequoia Capital.
Latest
Consequences Of Inaccurate Reporting of Inter-State B2C Sales In GSTR-3B
According to the GSTR-3B format, the return filer must report inter-state sales to unregistered customers, sales to composition dealers, and UIN holders in table 3.2
3 Trends SMEs Should Watch Out In Invoice Discounting
Enterprise CFOs should watch out for vendor cloud automation, cash-flow based credit offerings and integrated supply chain financing platforms to enable best in class invoice discounting
How Working Capital Solutions Such As Invoice Discounting Help MSMEs Become More Compliant
Creates an ecosystem of compliant suppliers with improved filing behavior and enterprises with improved ITC claims
Everything You Need to Know About India's e-Invoicing
E-Invoicing is a system where taxpayers generate B2B invoices on their own accounting system according to the prescribed standard format
Smart Hacks To Increase Your Take-home Salary
Take-home salary, also called net salary, is the amount received after deducting income tax, EPF contributions, and professional tax from the gross salary
Small Business: Is QRMP For You?
Under this scheme, small taxpayers can file their GSTR-1 and 3B returns every quarter, while continuing to pay taxes on a monthly basis