Archit Gupta

Guest Writer
Founder & CEO ClearTax.com
ClearTax.INis designed for Individuals to prepare and file their Income Tax Returns in the shortest time while maximising their tax deductions. Our aim is to delight our customers with simplicity, accuracy and getting rid of the notion that taxes are complex. Their  team consists of IIT, Harvard, BITS alums and Chartered Accountants.
ClearTax raised an investment from Y Combinator in the summer of 2014 and is backed by PayTm Founder.

More From Archit Gupta

A Look at the Pre-budget Expectations for Fintech Industry
Union Budget 2018-19

A Look at the Pre-budget Expectations for Fintech Industry

The Fintech players are expecting a sizable reduction in corporate taxes as promised by the Finance Minister
3 min read
Tax-saving Deductions Freelancers Can Claim in ITR
IT returns

Tax-saving Deductions Freelancers Can Claim in ITR

Freelancers have an advantage in terms of availing more tax-saving deductions
3 min read
How Freelancers can Reduce Tax Liability by Filing Under 44ADA
IT returns

How Freelancers can Reduce Tax Liability by Filing Under 44ADA

Presumptive Taxation Scheme can be used by freelancers, professionals and consultants who earned INR 50 lakh or less in FY 2016-17
4 min read
The Future of India's Logistics Industry Post Implementation of GST
GST Bill

The Future of India's Logistics Industry Post Implementation of GST

With GST subsuming entry taxes and bringing standardization in tax rates, India will become tax neutral irrespective of location and no tax arbitrage will be possible.
3 min read
Budget 2017: How has the Union Budget Altered the Taxation Scenario in India?
union budget 2017

Budget 2017: How has the Union Budget Altered the Taxation Scenario in India?

Despite high hopes for a revamped section 80C, however, tax savings instruments remain untouched. The tax deduction limit under 80C remains 1.5 lakhs.
4 min read
Expectations from Budget 2017: A Promising Year for Fintech
union budget 2017

Expectations from Budget 2017: A Promising Year for Fintech

2017 is poised to be an exciting year for both taxation and the fintech space, Archit Gupta of Cleartax
4 min read
How Much Does It Cost to Set Up a Company?
Starting a Business

How Much Does It Cost to Set Up a Company?

costs are likely to vary depending on where you are based and how big you are likely to be - says ClearTax founder
4 min read
