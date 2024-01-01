Arun Jagannathan
CEO ,Crack Verbal
Arun is the CEO and co-founder of CrackVerbal Edutech Pvt. Ltd, a test prep and admission services company, headquartered at Bangalore. Arun has taught and mentored over 5000 students, is considered among one of the leading GMAT and GRE tutors in the world.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
A Master's Degree From An International Varsity - What To Expect? Where To Go?
You should ideally begin with research into the top ranking colleges around the world which offer programs that interest you.
5 Critical Factors for Success in EdTech
The student tends to value content that can solve his problem and not give generic stuff that he can pick from the internet.
3 E-learning Trends That are Changing the Way Your Child Learns
The biggest challenge schools have is ensuring consistent quality of teaching staff!