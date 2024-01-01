Ashu Khanna
Founder and CEO, Arka Leadership
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Being Self-Reliant: Vocal About Local
The need of the hour calls for an entrepreneurial revolution
How To Avoid Getting Burnout
If steady pressure has you feeling powerless, disheartened, and totally tired, you might be on the bumpy highway to burnout. Find out what you can possibly do to recover your stability and feel optimistic and confident again.
Climbing The Ladder Of Success
One of the common denominators to achieving success is discipline. Self-discipline is like a muscle. The more you train it, the stronger you become
Are You a Passionate Entrepreneur? You Must Know this
If the entrepreneur develops an attachment to achieving outcomes, there is danger of losing sight of the vision
The Other Side of Leadership
A common belief that only 'I' can do it or what will 'I' do if I let go, inhibits the entrepreneur from delegating, thus obstructs the growth of the person and business