Director, Never Grow Up (NGU)

Armed with Business Management degrees from reputed colleges in India, Asif Upadhye started his career in Marketing and Communications within the Financial Sector.

He has over seven years of experience in Marketing & Product Management & has worked with companies like HDFC Ltd, HSBC & Barclays. While working with these leading firms, he began nursing the idea of starting his own venture that would concentrate on building and positively enhancing the Indian corporate workplace culture. This is how ‘Never Grow Up ®’ came into existence in 2010.

Asif started with one client who believed in his idea and there has been no looking back ever since. He also takes time out to teach and share experiences as a faculty or guest lecturer at various Management Institutes on a regular basis and co-founded Yellow Seed Content Solutions, a content strategy & development agency that has already found acceptance in the industry circles.