Atul Khekade

Atul Khekade, Early Investor and Ecosystem Developer - XinFin

A computer engineer by education and 14 years of experience in technology and business

management, Atul Khekade has built several companies and driven millions in revenue by scaling these businesses worldwide. He is also the Co-Founder of XinFin where he is dedicated towards investor management and developing alliances with corporates and governments worldwide.

