Avneet Makkar
Founder & CEO at CarveNiche Technologies Pvt Ltd
Avneet Makkar is the Founder and CEO of CarveNiche Technologies Pvt Ltd, an innovative ed-tech start-up that has developed advanced products such as beGalileo, a personalized after-school math learning program and Wisdom Leap, a free online resource for K 12 education. Avneet is a technology enthusiast and her popular product beGalileo is focussed on making Math learning fun for children, beGalileo uses AI & Machine Learning to monitor a child’s individual learning curve and gives personalized learning solutions based on the same.
Prior to founding CarveNiche Technologies, Avneet has worked with some of the most respected multinational groups of India like Infosys and Tata. With over 13 years of experience in IT, she has successfully managed large multi-million dollar programs for marquee Fortune 500 customers in Investment Banking & Finance, Education, Oil & Gas, and Utilities. Her vast experience enables unique depth and insight for capturing needs and creating value for customers through information technology. An Engineering graduate from NIT, Warangal, Avneet is today credited with conceptualizing and visualizing an educational expanse which is slated to revolutionize the way education is dealt with for vast masses.
